Linx Security Raises $50M Series B as Identity Becomes Security's Biggest Failure Point

Funding will support global expansion as Linx helps enterprises gain real-time visibility and control over every identity in their environment, at a time when identity-related weaknesses are involved in nearly 90% of security incidents.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Linx Security, a pioneer in modern identity security and governance solutions, today announced a $50 million Series B financing round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with continued participation from Cyberstarts and Index Ventures. This brings Linx's total funding to $83 million. The 100-person startup has already signed multimillion-dollar contracts with banks, healthcare companies, and Fortune 500 firms, governing millions of identities globally.

As enterprises adopt cloud, automation, and AI, the number of identities inside organizations has exploded, now spanning not just employees, but machines, services, and AI agents, which outnumber humans by roughly 80 to 1 . Traditional identity governance tools, built for a smaller and more static environment, have struggled to keep up, leaving security teams with limited visibility, slower response times, and expanding risk at a time when nearly 90% of security incidents involve identity-related failures.

Founded in 2023 by cybersecurity veterans Israel Duanis and Niv Goldenberg, the company provides an AI-native platform that continuously maps, monitors, and governs all identities across the enterprise, human, non-human, and agents alike. By replacing manual processes and periodic reviews with real-time detection and automated remediation, Linx enables organizations to reduce identity risk without slowing down the business.

"Identity governance has shifted from a back-office compliance function to a core pillar of enterprise security," said Israel Duanis, CEO and co-founder of Linx Security. "This funding allows us to scale faster and meet the growing demand from organizations that need real-time visibility and control over every kind of identity operating in their environment."

Linx recently introduced Linx Autopilot, the first autonomous AI agent designed to fundamentally change how identity governance is managed. Moving away from the constraints of manual oversight and reactive processes, Autopilot continuously monitors identity activity, detects meaningful changes in real time, and takes action, either resolving issues automatically or escalating when needed. By operating across human, machine, and agents, it enables security teams to move from periodic control to continuous, intelligent enforcement, without adding operational overhead.

The new funding will support Linx's next phase of growth, including expanding its global footprint, scaling enterprise go-to-market efforts, and accelerating product development around autonomous identity governance.

"Linx is reimagining IGA architecture to tackle the emerging problem of agent governance. The company's AI-first approach, along with the introduction of Linx Autopilot, well positions Linx in this critical category and we're thrilled to partner on this journey," said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners.

"We backed Linx at inception because we believe identity would become the core control layer of modern security," said Gili Raanan, Founding Partner at Cyberstarts. "AI agents are rapidly expanding the number of identities operating inside organizations, turning identity governance from a back-office compliance task into a board-level risk. Linx is building the platform to govern that new reality."

About Linx Security

Linx Security is the AI-native identity security and governance platform built for the era of AI agents and non-human identities. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, the company delivers unified visibility, continuous risk detection, and autonomous remediation across every identity in the enterprise - human, non-human, and AI. Backed by Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts, Linx Security is trusted by identity-intensive enterprises globally to eliminate identity risk without slowing the business. For more information, visit www.linx.security .

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SOURCE: Linx Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/linx-security-raises-50m-series-b-as-identity-becomes-securitys-b-1152236