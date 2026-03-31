215 Marketing Named to Inc.'s 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

Top Philadelphia marketing agency ranks No. 112 on 2026 Inc. Regionals: Northeast list

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced that 215 Marketing has been ranked No. 112 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list - the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible team we've built and the culture we've worked so hard to foster," said Garrett Gillin, Co-Founder and Principal of 215 Marketing, and alum of East Stroudsburg University and Drexel University. "My business partner Jon Vogel and I started this agency from the ground up, and it's incredibly rewarding to see how far we've come - from just the two of us to a team of over 40 talented professionals."

The honor adds to a growing list of accolades for 215 Marketing. In 2025 alone, the agency was named to AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies, Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers, Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50, and the Philadelphia100.

"As an agency, we've made it a priority to stay ahead of the AI curve - both in how we operate internally and in helping our clients leverage it for their own growth," said Jon Vogel, Co-Founder and Principal of 215 Marketing, and alum of Rowan University and Drexel University. "Looking ahead, we're excited to go even deeper with our clients on revenue operations, connecting marketing efforts directly to business outcomes in ways that move the needle beyond just leads and impressions."

Building on this momentum, 215 Marketing plans to expand its services, strengthen its focus on B2B clients, and support franchise and multi-location brands through its franchise-specific sister agency, Units . The firm aims to extend its footprint regionally, nationally, and beyond.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast .

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About 215 Marketing

215 Marketing is a full-service performance marketing agency dedicated to helping service-based businesses drive leads, enhance visibility, and achieve measurable ROI. Serving clients across industries and stages of growth - from startups to established franchises - the firm develops tailored marketing strategies that align with each business's unique objectives. Its comprehensive suite of services include CRM integrations, custom website development, paid advertising, SEO, landing pages, and social media management.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact:

Helen Eng

HR Coordinator

heng@215marketing.com

SOURCE: 215 Marketing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/215-marketing-named-to-inc.s-2026-list-of-the-fastest-growing-pr-1152655