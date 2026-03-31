Haven Safety Corporation: Haven Expands Leadership with Dr. David Michaels and Industry Veterans to Accelerate Adoption of AI-Driven Safety Intelligence

Former OSHA chief joins as senior advisor as enterprise leaders Monte Zweben and Julia Lundin strengthen board

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Haven Safety AI, the AI-native platform transforming incident investigations and systemic risk reduction across high-risk industries, today announced the appointment of several distinguished advisors and board members to support the company's continued momentum and enterprise adoption.

Leading the appointments is Dr. David Michaels, one of the nation's foremost authorities on occupational safety and health and the longest-serving Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Dr. Michaels joins Haven as a senior advisor, bringing decades of experience advancing worker protection, regulatory policy, and evidence-based safety systems at a national scale.

Throughout his career, Dr. Michaels has championed the use of data, science, and accountability to reduce serious injuries and fatalities. His guidance will help Haven align its AI-driven approach with the highest standards of safety practice and regulatory rigor.

"Haven represents a meaningful step forward for workplace safety," said Dr. David Michaels. "For too long, organizations have relied on manual, inconsistent investigation processes that limit learning and slow prevention. Applying artificial intelligence to systematically capture evidence, identify root causes, and surface patterns across incidents has the potential to significantly improve how we protect workers. I am excited to support Haven's mission to modernize safety management."

Haven also announced the addition of Monte Zweben to its board of directors. A veteran technology entrepreneur and AI pioneer, Zweben has founded and led multiple enterprise software and artificial intelligence companies including Red Pepper Software, Blue Martini, Rocket Fuel, and ControlRooms.ai. From NASA to the energy industry, he has helped organizations apply advanced AI and Machine Learning to complex operational challenges at scale. Monte also serves on the Dean's Advisory Board of the Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science. His experience in building category-defining technology platforms will support Haven's next stage of growth

"Haven is tackling one of the most important and underserved problems in enterprise operations," said Monte Zweben. "By embedding AI directly into safety workflows, the company is enabling organizations to learn faster to prevent incidents. Haven is positioned to become foundational infrastructure for how modern enterprises manage risk."

Additionally, Julia Lundin has joined Haven's board, bringing deep experience in developing and deploying software for infrastructure industries, including how large enterprises can effectively leverage innovative start up tech companies. Her experience includes digital strategy and implementation consulting at Deloitte, product strategy at Oracle, and digital solution innovation at The AES Corporation, a Fortune 500 global energy company.

"I've seen many AI projects underperform because they weren't widely adopted, either because of usability or trust. Haven's approach combines practical field usability with sophisticated intelligence behind the scenes," said Lundin. "That combination is exactly what large organizations need to drive meaningful, sustained safety improvement. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth."

These leadership additions come amid accelerating customer adoption. Haven's platform is now live across major operations, where teams are reporting faster investigations, more consistent analysis, and improved visibility into systemic risk. The company continues to expand deployments across utilities, energy, construction, oil and gas, and logistics organizations seeking to move beyond reactive reporting toward proactive prevention.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Michaels, Monte, and Julia to Haven," said Joseph Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Haven. "Each of them has shaped their industries through rigorous thinking, operational excellence, and a commitment to real-world impact. Their decision to join us is strong validation of both the problem we are solving and the approach we are taking. With their guidance, we will accelerate our mission to define the future of AI-driven safety intelligence."

For more information, visit www.havensafety.com .

About Haven

Haven Safety AI, a product of Haven Safety Corporation, provides an AI-native platform for incident investigations, root cause analysis, and proactive risk reduction. By combining artificial intelligence with a structured industry knowledge graph, Haven helps organizations capture frontline insights, analyze systemic causes, and continuously improve safety performance. For more information, visit www.havensafety.com .

Media contact: jane@havensafety.com .

SOURCE: Haven Safety Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/haven-expands-leadership-with-dr.-david-michaels-and-industry-vet-1152866