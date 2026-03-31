Axonis Launches Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Trusted AI Enterprise Adoption; Appoints Sheth Sanket as Chief Customer Officer

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Axonis , the federated AI platform that governs high-stakes decisions across distributed data, today announced the launch of its community-led growth network, which includes the Axonis Partner Network , Trusted AI Champion , and Edge AI Ambassador programs. Newly appointed Chief Customer Officer Sheth Sanket will lead and scale the Axonis partner ecosystem, helping enterprise customers accelerate from AI experimentation to secure, governed production AI deployments.

"AI success doesn't require vendor-specific forward-deployed engineers parachuting in without context or domain experience," said Todd Barr, CEO of Axonis. "The real experts are already there-the partners and technologists who have earned trust over years of delivering mission-critical systems. They understand the data, the constraints, and the decisions that drive the business, and they are rapidly re-skilling around AI. Axonis is designed for them: infrastructure that runs AI where data lives, so they can move faster without breaking governance or control. Sheth has built partner-led growth engines at scale, and we're aligning Axonis around the people best positioned to make AI real inside the enterprise."

In this role, Sheth oversees global customer success, services, partner, and community strategy, working closely with enterprise customers and ecosystem partners to scale adoption and operationalize AI across complex environments.

He brings more than two decades of experience across AI, enterprise software, and infrastructure transformation. He previously served as Global Vice President of Revenue and Partnerships at Chainlink Labs, as well as leadership roles at Salesforce and MuleSoft, where he helped build and scale partner ecosystems, driving enterprise growth.

"Enterprises need to move beyond AI experiments to real results and a path to production they can trust," said Sheth. "We are building a network of partners, champions, and technical ambassadors who understand our customers' businesses, data, and regulatory environments, and can identify the right use cases, prototype responsibly, and deploy AI systems that drive real operational impact. Through this ecosystem, we enable organizations to move faster, reduce risk, and bring AI into production with confidence."

Axonis partner program highlights:

Axonis Partner Network - System integrators, technology partners, and distributors that deploy and operationalize Axonis across enterprise environments, bringing domain expertise and delivery capabilities.

Trusted AI Champions - Experienced advisors and industry leaders who provide practical, experience-based guidance to help organizations navigate AI adoption, avoid costly missteps, and align initiatives with business outcomes.

Edge AI Ambassadors - Technical architects and engineers who translate AI capabilities into production-ready implementations, particularly in distributed environments where data, infrastructure, and compliance requirements are complex.

Together, these programs ensure AI is applied where it matters most through partners who understand the business, the data, and the decisions that drive the best business outcomes.

A Foundation for Sovereign AI

Axonis federated AI architecture is the control plane for AI decisions. It connects to distributed data without centralizing it and enables AI to execute directly where that data lives. This platform approach allows enterprises to maintain control over sensitive information while operationalizing AI across complex, regulated environments.

A Flywheel for Decision Intelligence

Axonis captures every AI-assisted decision, including the evidence, models, context, and human inputs behind it, creating a living system of record where decisions can be observed, validated, and improved over time.

With Axonis, AI-assisted decision-making becomes observable and continuously optimized . Each decision becomes an input into the next, creating a decision flywheel that enables organizations to learn, adapt, and improve with every outcome.

Combining this architecture with a partner-led ecosystem, Axonis ensures that AI is applied within the context of real business operations. Axonis partners bring the domain expertise and industry knowledge needed to translate AI into measurable impact, where customers own, govern, and continuously improve the decisions they produce.

To learn more about Axonis' partner and community programs, visit https://axonis.ai/blog/customer-success-at-ais-edge .

About Axonis

Axonis brings AI to the data, enabling real-time decision intelligence where decisions are made. Originally developed inside a US government solutions provider to the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Axonis enables secure, real-time AI on production, operational, sovereign, and edge data without moving the data. Axonis accelerates time-to-AI value while providing zero-trust, data-level security, and enabling cross-organization AI collaboration without sharing data.

For more information, visit axonis.ai .

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

207-974-7744

kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Axonis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/axonis-launches-partner-ecosystem-to-accelerate-trusted-ai-enter-1153198