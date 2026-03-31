SeeWhy Learning Unveils Complete Study Packages for CIRE, RSE, and ISE, Helping Financial Firms Onboard Teams Faster Under the New Proficiency Rule

Trusted education provider helps financial institutions and advisors navigate change with accessible, outcomes-driven learning

HUNTSVILLE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / SeeWhy Learning, the well-established provider of securities and insurance education, announces the launch of the core CIRO securities exam-prep suite with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam (CIRE) Course, Retail Securities Exam (RSE) Course, and Institutional Securities Exam (ISE) Course. These courses were built specifically to help students prepare for the updated Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) proficiency model, which took effect January 1, 2026, and give students the blueprint for practical learning.

SeeWhy expedited the release of its Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam (CIRE) Course in December 2025 to support CIRE learners who wished to begin preparing in advance of CIRO's official launch date.

With CIRE as the foundational entry point, and with the Retail Securities Exam (RSE) Course and Institutional Securities Exam (ISE) Course now available, SeeWhy Learning was the first education provider in Canada to support advisors preparing for the new CIRO proficiency exams. French-language offerings are already in development, and additional courses, including the Supervisor Exam Course and Derivatives Exam Course, are still to come. The "SeeWhy Way" delivers plain-language course materials, breaks down complex topics, and guides student success through a structured learning path. Through its tried-and-tested training methodologies, SeeWhy will continue to deliver the level of quality the industry deserves and has come to expect from its programs.

SeeWhy Learning welcomes the opportunity to modernize alongside evolving industry standards. As part of its CIRO-focused offerings, SeeWhy Learning introduces a remote-proctored certification exam simulation designed to assess a student's preparedness for the actual licensing exam. Learners who successfully complete the simulation will receive a course completion certificate suitable for framing, recognizing their achievement.

"Our focus has always been on the learner," said Cory Snyder, Co-Founder of SeeWhy Learning, "and we have been diligently building out our content since CIRO announced these changes more than two years ago. We've got our clients covered."

As Canada's securities and insurance education landscape continues to modernize, SeeWhy Learning remains committed to providing accessible, compliant, and results-oriented education that empowers the industry. Keep a lookout for the release of SeeWhy Learning's Supervisor Exam Course coming in May, and the Derivatives Exam Course launching soon after.

Businesses looking for partner-ready solutions that accelerate advisor onboarding and development can connect with Fatema Nazarali, Vice President of Sales and Service, at Fatema@SeeWhyLearning.com or visit the CIRO Proficiency Courses for program information at SeeWhyLearning.com

About SeeWhy Learning

SeeWhy Learning is a trusted name in securities and insurance exam prep to help individuals get licensed and stay licensed. Known for its practical, plain-language approach, and a rich bank of student relationships and business partnerships alike, SeeWhy Learning has helped over 150K+ Canadian learners with their licensing journeys. Learn more at SeeWhyLearning.com

Media Contact:

Liz Meitus

SVP Corporate Communications

Press@CareerCertified.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: SeeWhy Learning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/seewhy-learning-unveils-complete-study-packages-for-cire-rse-and-ise-helping-financial-fi-1153319