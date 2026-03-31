IFS Softeon to Showcase Next Phase of Supply Chain Innovation at MODEX 2026 Following Acquisition by IFS

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / IFS Softeon, the warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor, will showcase its next phase of supply chain innovation at MODEX 2026, marking its first major industry event following the recent acquisition by IFS.

The acquisition brings together Softeon's deep warehouse management expertise with the global scale and Industrial AI capabilities of IFS. Together, the companies are advancing a new vision for connected supply chain execution, enabling organizations to link planning, orchestration, and warehouse operations with greater intelligence and visibility.

"Joining IFS marks one of the biggest milestones in Softeon's history," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, IFS Softeon. "MODEX 2026 allows us to show customers, prospects, and partners what this new chapter means in practice. By combining Softeon's warehouse execution expertise with the power of IFS Industrial AI and enterprise solutions, we are helping organizations unlock more resilient supply chains."

Held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from April 13-16, MODEX 2026 is expected to welcome more than 50,000 visitors and feature over 1,000 exhibits, 200 educational sessions, and multiple keynote presentations exploring the future of manufacturing and supply chain operations.

At the event, IFS Softeon will exhibit at Booth C14564 (Building ABC, Level 1) with an immersive booth experience designed to showcase modern warehouse management and fulfilment capabilities. The space will feature large LED displays and live demonstrations where attendees can explore how IFS Softeon solutions help orchestrate warehouse automation, optimize fulfilment, and provide real-time operational visibility.

Experts from IFS Softeon and IFS will be on hand to discuss how organizations can achieve end-to-end supply chain excellence. Together, they will demonstrate how warehouse execution connects with the broader IFS platform, linking operational activity on the warehouse floor with enterprise-wide visibility and decision-making.

IFS.ai Logistics will also be showcased alongside IFS Softeon, highlighting how IFS is connecting real-time warehouse execution with logistics network intelligence. Building upon IFS Softeon's warehouse execution engine, IFS.ai Logistics extends intelligence across transport planning, shipment execution, freight audit, and network optimization. Together, they create a continuous, intelligence-led flow from warehouse to final delivery, eliminating disconnects between planning and execution and enabling faster decisions, tighter cost control, and more reliable service across the entire supply chain. Live demonstrations will be available in the IFS booth throughout the event.

In addition to its presence on the show floor, IFS Softeon will host the Peachtree Social, a dedicated networking space designed to bring together customers and partners in a relaxed environment featuring refreshments, lounge seating, and interactive activities, including a golf simulator closest-to-the-pin contest.

IFS Softeon will also host a customer event, the IFS Softeon Game Changer Experience, on Tuesday, April 14, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The exclusive evening event will bring together supply chain leaders for networking, food, drinks, and live entertainment from legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors. Those interested can request their ticket by visiting the event home page.

MODEX 2026 attendees are invited to visit Booth C14564 to experience firsthand how IFS Softeon is helping organizations transform warehouse execution and build more connected supply chains. To learn more or schedule time with the team during the event, attendees can connect with IFS Softeon experts onsite or reach out to IFS Softeon directly.

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. IFS Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon combines its tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale, global reach, and AI-driven capabilities of IFS, creating a powerful platform for end-to-end supply chain intelligence. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses that manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI - enhancing productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the industries that matter most.

IFS.ai is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to each customer's specific requirements and business evolution. By leveraging AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics, IFS empowers its customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service.

The scale of that impact is already embedded in the infrastructure of daily life. Today, $2.4 trillion in critical assets are managed by customers running IFS.ai. Every year, 800 million airline passengers fly on aircraft maintained using our platform while two billion people rely on elevators and walkways we service. Two hundred billion packages are produced and distributed annually by manufacturers running IFS.ai and 250 million jobs are scheduled each year through our technology. For IFS, this is not a market opportunity; it is the responsibility that comes with being the world's leading provider of Industrial AI.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would always come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognised worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.

IFS Softeon Press Contacts:

Michael Catalino

IFS Softeon, Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations

Email: mcatalino@softeon.com

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ifs-softeon-to-showcase-next-phase-of-supply-chain-innovation-at-1153451