OneEthos Acquires Bodhi to Drive Solar Installer Growth with Affordable Solar Financing and Seamless Customer Experience

Together, the companies aim to give U.S. solar installers a stronger foundation for sustained growth in a more demanding market

OneEthos CEO: "Bodhi helps us continue? - and expand - our mission to deliver truly affordable no-dealer-fee solar loans."

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / OneEthos, a financial technology company focused on accelerating the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services, announced today that is has acquired Bodhi, a solar customer experience platform whose automation and AI tools help solar installers protect and grow their business through referrals and repeat customers. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for residential solar. The market is shifting not only because of changes to solar tax incentives, but also as a result of reputational damage caused by unethical sales and financing practices. In this environment, installers require a new path, one grounded in transparent, trusted, affordable financing, and customer experiences that protect homeowners while driving sustainable growth.

In partnership with our affiliate Climate First Bank, OneEthos and Bodhi bring those pieces together through 30-year no-dealer-fee solar loans*, reliable milestone payments backed by an FDIC-insured bank, and software that ethically enhances the customer experience to build trust, while driving speed of execution, customer engagement, and sales through referrals and cross-sales.?

"Residential solar still needs to grow exponentially, and that will only happen if our industry keeps earning more trust from homeowners at every step," said Scott Nguyen, CEO and founder of Bodhi. "Installers need new kinds of partnerships that help them win with both economics and execution. OneEthos allows us to do just that. Bringing together solar financing and customer experience is a practical way to help more installers grow while delivering a better experience for homeowners."

"Climate First Bank pioneered a model focused on true affordability, offering 30-year, no-dealer-fee solar loans that do not depend on tax incentives and, in many cases, are more affordable than leases while enabling full customer ownership," said Marcio deOliveira, CEO of OneEthos. "The acquisition of Bodhi helps us continue - and expand - that mission. We remain committed?to invest in technology and actively hire to scale our team, improving speed of service while delivering ethical, consumer-focused solutions that aligns with consumer protection controls, build trust, and support long-term growth."

Bodhi has facilitated more than 30,000 solar installs, and installers using the platform have an average Net Promoter Score of 65. OneEthos has more than 500 approved installer partners in its network. Together, the companies aim to give U.S. solar installers a stronger foundation for growth in a more demanding market.

Bodhi will be offered at no cost to installers who are committed to ethical solar financing and are interested in 30-year, no-dealer-fee solar loans as an alternative to leases, enabling immediate customer ownership while maintaining affordability.?

Solar installers interested in learning more can book an Installer Partner Call at https://oneethos.bodhi.solar *Loans provided by Climate First Bank, subject to credit approval. As an example, a 30.5-year $50,000 loan at 8.49% APR might have payments of $0 per month for 6 months, followed by $382.86 per month over 360 months. Periodic interest rate is 8.00% if enrolled in autopay, or 8.25% without autopay discount. Interest accrues on the outstanding balance during the 6-mo no payment period. Nonrefundable processing and documentation fees apply (starting at $1,125.00).

About Bodhi

Bodhi is a leading solar customer experience platform with a suite of automation and AI tools to help solar+ installers improve homeowner communication, reduce escalations, and strengthen the customer journey that surrounds solar financing and installation. Learn more at https://www.bodhi.solar/ .

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank as part of a bank holding company. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com . About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital-forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the bank offers a complete portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-profits, B Corps, and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits, and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here . Member FDIC and Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com .

Media Contact

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Collins Strategy Group

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SOURCE: OneEthos

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/oneethos-acquires-bodhir-to-drive-solar-installer-growth-with-afford-1153452