Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group / Fortun Reports Record Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

FY 2025 Revenue up 542% to $5.6 Million; Positive Operating Income of $1.3 Million and Net Income of $1.1 Million

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR), together with its subsidiaries Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and related affiliates (collectively, "Fortun"), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company previously reported preliminary operating metrics on January 20, 2026, highlighting a record fourth quarter and full year, with continued strong growth across its platform.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights (compared to FY2024):

Revenue: $5.6 million, up 542% compared to $866,000

Operating income: $1.3 million compared to an operating loss of ($414,000)

Net income: $1.1 million compared to a net loss of ($349,000)

Updated GAAP Presentation and Accounting Methodology

As part of the 2025 year-end financial reporting, Luminar Media Group has aligned its GAAP presentation with guidance from its auditors. This update reflects accounting treatment only and does not affect the Company's underlying operational performance or KPIs. All previously reported operational metrics, including gross funding volume, receivable cash deposits, ACH collections and deal activity, remain accurate and unchanged.

The updated treatment includes:

Recognition of only ~32.8% of each dollar deposited as revenue, with 100% of expenses recognized upfront

Recording of ~$1 million in bad debt expense on the P&L (non-cash, no actual write-offs; potential future income recognition opportunities)

Deduction of 16.5% ($1.4M at the close of 2025) of outstanding Account receivables from "Business advances net" on the balance sheet as a bad debt allowance

Classification of all outstanding premium over capital advanced as "deferred revenue" and subtracted from "Business Advances Net" on the Balance sheet (creating a lag in the growth of Accounts receivables)

Internally accounts receivable grew from ~$3 million close of 2024 to ~$8.8 million close of 2025

Even with this conservative methodology, the Company remains net positive and profitable. This represents a one-time reset in GAAP reporting, not a change in business fundamentals, and will serve as the baseline going forward.

Yoel Damas, President of Luminar Media Group, commented, "2025 was a truly transformational and breakout year for the company. We delivered exceptional growth while scaling our platform at an accelerated pace, expanding our reach and delivering fast, flexible and data-driven financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Our strategic investments in advanced analytics and automated underwriting are driving meaningful gains in efficiency and portfolio quality, enabling smarter, faster and more scalable funding decisions."

Juan M. Sese, CFO of Luminar Media Group said "We have significantly strengthened our operational discipline, refined our processes and built a platform designed to scale rapidly without compromising quality or control. Our commitment to transparency, tailored solutions and long-term customer relationships is resonating strongly in the market, fueling customer loyalty and expanding our footprint. As part of our year-end reporting, we have aligned our GAAP presentation with auditor guidance. While this represents a more conservative accounting treatment, it does not change the underlying strength of our business. Our operational KPIs remain fully intact, and we remain profitable under this methodology."

Mr. Damas added, "As we enter 2026, we are building on powerful momentum and a step-change in the scale of our business. We believe we are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and continue executing on our growth strategy. With technology, data and operational excellence at our core, we are excited about the path forward and confident in our ability to scale responsibly while delivering meaningful, long-term value."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Metrics (Non-GAAP Financial Measures):

Gross funding volume of $3.9 million Up 109% year-over-year compared to $1.9 million in Q4 2025 Up 16% sequentially compared to $3.4 million in Q3 2025

Receivable cash deposits of $3.5 million Up 191% year-over-year compared to $1.2 million in Q4 2025 Up 13% sequentially compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2025



Full Year 2025 Operating Metrics (Non-GAAP Financial Measures ):

Gross funding volume of $12.3 million Up 287% year-over-year compared to $3.2 million in 2024

Receivable cash deposits of $11.4 million Up 671% year-over-year compared to $1.5 million in 2024



Definitions and Important Limitations

Gross funding volume represents the aggregate amount funded to small businesses during the applicable period (without regard to servicing fees, or other revenue). Receivable cash deposits represents cash collected from customers during the applicable period in respect of funded receivables. These metrics are operational measures used by management, are not defined under GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These metrics should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP revenue, net income (loss), cash flows, or other measures of financial performance. The preliminary metrics in this release are unaudited and may potentially change, as the Company completes its financial audit/review procedures.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), through its subsidiaries operating under the Fortun brand (Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and affiliates), provides revenue-based financing solutions primarily to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The Company's mission is to empower underserved entrepreneurs-particularly within Latino and minority business communities-by offering accessible, transparent, and data-driven capital alternatives. Fortun's technology-enabled platform evaluates ACH activity, sales data, and other financial indicators to deliver rapid funding decisions and support sustainable growth.

For more information: www.fortunco.com

Contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating performance, growth expectations, business strategy and objectives, anticipated market demand, plans to scale operations, the timing and completion of its year-end financial close, the timing of publication of its official financial statements and related disclosures. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding market conditions, customer and partner behavior, access to capital, the Company's ability to execute its business plan. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and achieve anticipated operational results; the preliminary, unaudited nature of the operational metrics referenced in this press release, which are subject to revision and may change, potentially materially, as the Company completes its financial close and audit or review processes; the Company's ability to obtain or maintain adequate liquidity and financing on acceptable terms, or at all; changes in competitive, economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to counterparties, vendors, and strategic partners; risks associated with acquisitions, integrations, or other strategic initiatives; and volatility in the Company's stock price and trading volume, including risks associated with trading on the OTC markets. This list of factors is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

-- Tables Follow -

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-%2f-fortun-reports-record-results-for-fourth-quart-1153537