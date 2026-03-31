New Research Finds Strong VBC Adoption Momentum, But Operational Barriers Persist

National survey of providers and care team professionals reveals strong support for VBC initiatives and reveals the operational barriers and priorities shaping its next phase

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Vim, the platform that turns healthcare data into action at the point of care, today released new research examining provider sentiment and readiness for value-based care (VBC). The national survey reveals a clear disconnect: while 80 percent of respondents feel positive about VBC, most organizations are still struggling to operationalize it.

Vim's findings highlight a growing consensus that VBC is the future of healthcare delivery, with 72 percent believing it will become the dominant model within five years. Many cited regulatory momentum, including expanding Medicare Advantage participation and long-term ACO goals, as key drivers of this shift. Other findings include:

89% cite improving patient outcomes as the primary motivation

85% say VBC technology improves efficiency and reduces burden

52% identify administrative burden as the top barrier to adoption

43% cite data-sharing and interoperability challenges

Only 11% rate payer-provider collaboration as "excellent"

Just 22% rate their current tech stack as "very effective"

These findings point to a healthcare industry that has moved beyond questioning the value of VBC and is now focused on execution. While adoption continues to accelerate, organizations are facing persistent operational challenges, particularly around administrative burden, fragmented data, and limited integration across systems.

"The industry isn't debating value-based care anymore. The challenge is making it work in the real world," said Oron Afek, chief executive officer and co-founder of Vim. "Providers don't need more data or more tools. They need a way to turn insights into action inside their existing workflows."

Despite widespread adoption of foundational systems like EHRs (90%), most organizations report that their technology is not delivering on its full potential. Only 22 percent rate their tech stack as "very effective," highlighting a significant gap between technology deployment and real-world impact. This gap is not just about adoption, but integration. Many tools operate outside the clinical workflow, limiting their ability to drive meaningful change at the point of care.

The research highlights clear, strategic priorities for organizations advancing VBC:

Embed insights directly into clinical workflows to reduce administrative burdens

Activate and align data from multiple sources at the point of care

Use automation to streamline care coordination, documentation, and gap closure

"There's no shortage of commitment to value-based care," said Afek. "The real problem is that most of it still lives outside the workflow. Data shows up too late, in the wrong place, or not at all. The winners will be the ones who can turn that into action at the point of care."

Learn More

To explore the full findings and recommendations, register for the upcoming webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fjNHO0nPQOOx021T3Ixr3Q#/registration

About Vim

Vim builds healthcare infrastructure for the real world. As a next-generation developer platform, Vim connects payers, providers, EHRs, and digital health innovators through a shared workflow layer that lives directly in the clinical moment. From surfacing care gaps and automating chart retrieval to enabling third-party apps powered by AI, Vim brings intelligence to the point of care without disruption. Vim's platform is trusted by leading health plans, provider organizations, and technology partners to reduce friction, improve performance, and turn intent into action across the healthcare ecosystem. Vim is on a mission to fix what's broken by embedding the tools healthcare actually needs right where they're needed most. Learn more at getvim.com.

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SOURCE: Vim

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-research-finds-strong-vbc-adoption-momentum-but-operational-barri-1153586