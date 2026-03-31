Savannah-Chatham, ERDI and American College of Education Present Educational Innovator Award and Full Tuition Scholarship

Dr. Krystal Bell received the Educational Innovator Award and honored Alea Hicks-Campbell with the scholarship.

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is proud to partner with American College of Education (ACE) and the Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) to celebrate exemplary education professionals for their unwavering dedication to student success.

In October 2025, School Support Officer for K-8 Schools, Dr. Krystal Bell, was nationally recognized with the ERDI Educational Innovator Award. The award honors pre-K-12 leaders who reimagine learning through creativity, forward thinking and a commitment to meaningful, measurable improvement.

Dr. Bell demonstrates this as an innovative leader with a strong ability to drive impactful change that strengthens systems and improves outcomes for students across the district.

As part of Dr. Bell's recognition, she was granted the opportunity to award a full-tuition scholarship to ACE for a Savannah-Chatham employee, and through a scholarship application process, Alea Hicks-Campbell, Assistant Principal at Pulaski K-8 School, was selected. The scholarship recognizes an emerging leader who demonstrates strong collaboration, accountability, and a growth-oriented leadership approach, with a clear commitment to enhancing learning and professional practice.

Hicks-Campbell's leadership reflects the values at the heart of this award and underscores the district's commitment to developing and supporting the next generation of educational leaders.

"We're delighted to celebrate Dr. Bell and Mrs. Hicks-Campbell's outstanding contributions to education," SCCPSS Chief of Schools Raymond Barnes said. "Our educators and educational leaders are the driving force behind every student's academic development and outcomes. The award for Dr. Bell and the scholarship for Mrs. Hicks-Campbell recognize the high standard of excellence they set and execute in our district."

"ACE was founded by educators and for educators, and our mission is to ensure all education professionals have access to career-advancing programs that support their commitment to students," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson added. "We celebrate both Dr. Bell and Mrs. Hicks-Campbell for their continued dedication to excellence, innovation and student success."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About ERDI

For 40 years, The Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) has been a leader in educational innovation, uniting district and industry leaders from across the nation to address the most pressing challenges in PK-12 education. Driven by action and guided by a shared commitment to equity and excellence for all children, ERDI contributes to shaping the future of education through cutting-edge research, strategic development, and meaningful dialogue. For more information about ERDI and its initiatives, visit their website.

About Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is the 10th largest school district in the state of Georgia. The school district serves almost 36,000 students across 56 schools comprised of elementary, K-8, middle, and high schools, including a virtual academy, charter schools, and other alternative learning environments. Our vision is that all students are prepared to be successful and productive citizens, from school to the global community. Our mission, to ignite and foster lifelong learning at the highest levels guides us every day to bring a love of learning to all students.

To learn more about our schools and their many accomplishments, visit sccpss.com.

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/savannah-chatham-erdi-and-american-college-of-education-present-educational-innovator-awa-1151394