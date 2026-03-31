Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (the "Company" or "Thunderstruck") is pleased to announce that Zhaojin International Gold Co. Ltd. (SZSE: 000506) ("Zhaojin"), a Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed gold mining company and the owner and operator of Fiji's Vatukoula Gold Mine, intends to make a strategic investment in the Company, marking Zhaojin's first investment in an exploration company.

The proposed investment underscores growing strategic interest in Thunderstruck's highly prospective mineral portfolio in Fiji and is expected to strengthen the Company's ability to advance its 2026 exploration priorities through alignment with a well-capitalized and experienced mining group with an established operating presence in the country.

Thunderstruck's portfolio includes district-scale exploration opportunities prospective for gold, silver, zinc and copper, and the Company believes Zhaojin's investment represents a significant validation of both its asset base and long-term growth strategy.

"Thunderstruck is uniquely positioned in Fiji with a portfolio that offers both scale and discovery potential, and this partnership will meaningfully enhance how we move those assets forward." stated Bryce Bradley, Thunderstruck's Chief Executive Officer. "Our objective is to build long-term value through disciplined exploration, strong technical execution and strategic partnerships, and this investment is an important step in that process. Notably, within the first year following Zhaojin's acquisition of the Vatukoula Gold Mine, the mine was successfully restored to profitability, demonstrating the operational capability that we're looking for in a partner."

Terms of Investment

Zhaojin, or its affiliates, will, directly or indirectly, enter into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") for such number of common shares of the Company that will represent approximately 19.99% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company following completion of the investment (the "Offering").

The proposed investment will consist of 14,207,134 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$1,562,784.74.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used to fund the Company's 2026 exploration programs on its mineral prospects in Fiji, as well as for general working capital purposes. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

The Offering remains subject to the execution of definitive documentation, including the Subscription Agreement, and is also subject to receipt of all required approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Chinese regulatory authorities.

In connection with the proposed strategic investment, the Company and Zhaojin also intend to enter into an investor rights agreement, pursuant to which, subject to certain conditions and ownership thresholds, Zhaojin will be granted certain rights, including the right to appoint one director to the Company's board of directors and to designate a Vice President, Exploration for the Company.

About Zhaojin

Zhaojin International Gold Co. Ltd. (SZSE: 000506) is a Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed mining company headquartered in Jinan City, Shandong Province, People's Republic of China. In Fiji, Zhaojin is the owner and operator of the Vatukoula Gold Mine, a historically significant gold operation that has been in continuous production for over 90 years and currently supports a workforce of more than 1,300 employees and contractors.

Zhaojin's controlling shareholder is Zhaojin Group, a vertically integrated gold mining enterprise with operations across mineral exploration, mining, processing, smelting, refining, gold bar production and gold jewelry manufacturing. Zhaojin Group is among China's leading gold producers with reported total consolidated gold production of approximately 600,000-700,000 ounces in 2025.

Warrant Extension

In other news, the Company announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 536,666 outstanding share purchase warrants by two years.

The warrants were originally issued on July 7, 2023, and currently expire on July 7, 2026. Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company intends to extend the expiry date of the warrants to July 7, 2028. All other terms of the warrants will remain unchanged, including the original exercise price of $0.20 per warrant.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of high value copper-gold porphyry, gold-silver epithermal, and VMS base-metal deposits on the main island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Fiji has a long history of mining with over 90 years of activity at the prolific Vatukoula Gold Mine alongside several other advanced development projects and mines including Tuvatu (Lion One Metals), Indicated Resources of 1.00 Mt @ 8.48 g/t Au (274,600 oz), Inferred Resources of 1.33 Mt @ 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz) (Tuvatu-PEA-Update-NI-43-101) and Namosi (Newmont), Proven, Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.8Bt at 0.35% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au (6.4M oz Au and 6.3Mt Cu) (Newcrest Annual Mineral Resources Update, June 2022).

The Company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "AWE" and United States OTC under the symbol "THURF."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although Thunderstruck believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Thunderstruck's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Thunderstruck undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290635

Source: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.