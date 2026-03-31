Investors at the Battery Business & Development Forum (BBDF) 2026 signaled continued confidence in the energy storage market, while warning that regulatory uncertainty, particularly around grid fees in Germany, could affect project economics and investment decisions.From ESS News Europe's battery storage has matured, but remains dynamic with strong growth across markets. That was one of the key takeaways from the opening session of the Battery Business Development Forum (BBDF) 2026 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Now in its second year, the two-day event welcomes more than 100 expert speakers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...