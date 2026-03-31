The fast-scaling wearable health company is at the forefront of the next wave of consumer wellness technology.

Pulsetto, a fast-growing consumer neurotechnology company, today shared a company update highlighting significant commercial growth and a sharpened strategic vision as it enters its next phase of global expansion.

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Stress fitness, made wearable. Pulsetto's device supports nervous system training through non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation. Image Credit: Pulsetto

The company grew revenue from approximately $9 million in 2024 to more than $40 million in 2025, representing more than 4x year-over-year growth, while surpassing 300,000 users worldwide. During that same period, Pulsetto tripled its team size with expansion across engineering and medical research. The company has also been recognized by Deloitte as a Company to Watch and included in the Deloitte Technology Fast program, underscoring its momentum within the global healthtech landscape.

Building the Future of Stress Resilience

Pulsetto is helping define a new category often referred to as "stress fitness," which is the idea that the nervous system can be actively trained through consistent, daily practice, much like physical fitness. Designed for seamless integration into everyday routines, the device supports stress regulation, recovery, and sleep readiness, building physiological resilience through the vagus nerve without medication.

"We're entering a pivotal phase of growth," said Ignas Brazdauskas, CEO of Pulsetto. "What matters now is not just scaling, but scaling with focus. We see a clear opportunity to define and lead the Stress Fitness category. We're shifting how people think about stress from something to avoid, to something you can actively train and manage."

The Science Driving Real Results

Central to Pulsetto's growth strategy is continued investment in clinical research and scientific credibility. The company has completed multiple studies examining the effects of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, with findings showing:

56% reduction in perceived stress

45% reduction in anxiety

41% improvement in sleep quality over a four-week period

Additional studies have demonstrated meaningful improvements in heart rate variability, migraine frequency, and pain management, spanning both everyday wellness and more complex health conditions.

Jurate Kirše, Head of Clinical Research Regulatory Strategy, commented: "Our focus is on creating solutions that genuinely improve people's daily lives. We are committed to working alongside researchers and clinicians to ensure Pulsetto remains both innovative and scientifically credible. Long-term trust comes from transparency, rigorous research, and real-world results."

Looking Ahead

As demand for non-invasive, drug-free wellness solutions continues to grow, Pulsetto is investing in product innovation, clinical research, and global distribution to support its next phase of expansion.

With increasing overlap between healthcare, wellness, and consumer technology, Pulsetto is positioning itself as a category leader in consumer neurotechnology focused not just on tracking health, but actively improving it.

About Pulsetto

Pulsetto is a healthtech company focused on practical applications of neuromodulation. Its device stimulates the vagus nerve a key regulator of the parasympathetic nervous system to help minimize stress responses and improve recovery. The company has experienced rapid growth, quadrupling revenue in 2025 compared to 2024. Pulsetto has also been recognized by Deloitte as a Company to Watch and as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast program, underscoring its momentum and innovation within the global healthtech landscape.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Max Borges Agency for Pulsetto

michalanewman@maxborgesagency.com