New automation and AI capabilities connect partner campaigns and engagement directly to pipeline and revenue outcomes.

Impartner, the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform, today announced a major advancement that unifies partner marketing automation within the platform, powered by full automation, AdTech and AI to turn partner marketing into measurable revenue.

As partner ecosystems expand across regions, marketplaces and multi-tier models, marketing execution has often remained fragmented. Impartner eliminates those gaps by unifying recruitment, enablement, campaign automation and performance tracking within a single operational system, making partner demand generation and marketing fully operational, measurable, and scalable across all partner interactions.

"What makes partner marketing successful is not content distribution, it's execution, scale and measurable pipeline and revenue," said Emile van de Klok, Senior Director of Channel Marketing Solutions at Impartner. "By redefining partner marketing automation and embedding it directly into our revenue orchestration platform, we enable vendors to activate partners faster, automate campaigns at scale, and clearly see how those efforts translate into pipeline and growth."

With this release, vendors can launch and automate multi-channel campaigns across email, social and paid media all within one system of record.

Impartner now supports lifecycle-triggered campaigns that activate automatically based on lead events, such as lead creation or movement into nurture. This event-driven automation replaces static, time-based drips with responsive lifecycle execution, which reduces manual effort while increasing speed to engagement.

Enhancements to the social media capabilities now enable user-level account connections and editable partner posts, allowing partner sales representatives to publish through their own profiles while vendors retain control over messaging and creative permissions. This approach balances brand governance with authentic, localized engagement.

A new visual, no-code email builder, built on Impartner's proven News on Demand framework, enables seamless to- and through partners email communication, eliminates mandatory HTML uploads and simplifies campaign creation and allows for partner-level editability. The builder also supports AI translations and future AI enhancements.

In addition, Impartner differentiates in the market with its combination of "Partner Self Service" and "Do It For Me" execution options, being the only provider allowing partners to take control and edit campaign content or opt into fully automated vendor-managed campaigns consisting out of emails, social posts and paid ads, reducing friction for partners without dedicated marketing resources and accelerating co-selling execution.

Impartner also continues to differentiate itself with its unique Partner Marketing AdTech solution, an AI-powered paid ads automation solution available natively within the platform.

Industry analysts recognize Impartner as best-in-class in For-Partner Marketing and uniquely differentiated for its combination of AdTech and pipeline management capabilities, a combination that has delivered some of the most scalable and measurable customer success outcomes in the market.

Through its predictive AI integration, Impartner enables fully automated optimization across keywords, bids, audiences, and budgets using the big data and conversion data from all partner campaigns together across all geographics. Campaigns automatically adjust based on performance signals, increasing lead conversion and revenue data while significantly lowering cost per lead.

No other partner platform provides this level of embedded, AI-driven paid media automation. By integrating paid search directly into Partner Marketing Automation, Impartner transforms partner-funded advertising into a scalable, performance-driven growth engine without requiring advertising expertise at the partner level, on performance signals, increasing lead conversion while lowering cost per lead.

Learn more about Impartner's partner marketing automaton (PMA) and request a demo here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform. Built on a foundation of partner relationship management (PRM), Impartner helps organizations run partner-led growth as a core part of their business, bringing together partner management, partner marketing, deal execution, hyperscaler GTM, automation, and analytics in one platform. Designed for how partner programs operate today, Impartner gives revenue and partner teams the ability to automate go-to-market execution, scale marketplace motions, and see exactly how partners contribute to pipeline and revenue. Learn more at impartner.com.

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Lola Phonpadith

Communications Strategist

Lola.phonpadith@impartner.com