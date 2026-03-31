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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Guangzhou LC Sign Co., Ltd.: LC Sign Empowers Visually Impaired Students with Landmark Braille Project and Launches 'The Touchpoint Initiative'

Prior to this project, students at Qiming School had relied primarily on temporary braille tapes-fragile, easily damaged, and often unclear-which made navigation difficult and undermined confidence and safety across the school grounds. In response, LC Sign worked closely with special education professionals and accessibility consultants, ensuring that every new sign met high standards for tactile accuracy and durability. The innovative signage features optimized braille design for easier reading by touch, high-contrast yellow borders for better visibility, and superior-grade acrylic material to withstand regular use in challenging public settings.

With The Touchpoint Initiative, LC Sign is making a long-term commitment that goes beyond a single charitable donation. The company plans to replicate and expand the TPI model, developing accessible wayfinding solutions for educational institutions, hospitals, public transit facilities, and more. By promoting universal design and higher industry standards, LC Sign aims to inspire other manufacturers and organizations to integrate accessibility and empathy into every aspect of their operations and product development.

"At LC Sign, we believe signage should be a bridge to independence," said Anne L., CEO of LC Sign. "The Qiming School project exemplifies how combining innovation with empathy builds environments where everyone can thrive."

For clients and partners worldwide, The Touchpoint Initiative demonstrates LC Sign's unwavering integrity, engineering excellence, and dedication to positive social change-qualities that have made LC Sign a trusted source for inclusive, high-quality signage solutions for over a decade.

About LC Sign

Founded in 2011, LC Sign has served 100,000+ businesses across over 160 countries. Operating from advanced production facilities exceeding 20,000 square meters, the company specializes in illuminated signage and architectural branding systems for retail, hospitality, and commercial environments.

www.lcsign.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944112/Qiming_School_Braille_Signage_Before___After.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lc-sign-empowers-visually-impaired-students-with-landmark-braille-project-and-launches-the-touchpoint-initiative-302727158.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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