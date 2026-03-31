EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO and Stobox Partner to Advance Regulated Market Access for Tokenized Securities



31.03.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NEW YORK, NY - March 31, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, and Stobox , a provider of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization infrastructure, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to align their capabilities in primary issuance and regulated brokerage and trading environments. As tokenized securities gain traction, issuers are seeking solutions that extend beyond the mechanics of issuance to include distribution, investor access, and secondary market liquidity. The MOU reflects a shared focus on providing true end-to-end solutions that bridge tokenization infrastructure and regulated market infrastructure and allows them to operate in a more connected and compliant manner. "Our infrastructure solutions and partner network seek to deliver integrated market solutions that bridge tokenization technology services to compliant issuance, distribution, trading, and custody," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "Closer alignment across these nodes is key to supporting the next phase of market development. One of the target segments for our infrastructure is to be that bridge for fintech platforms like Stobox and others, globally." "Digital securities need a clear path from issuance to market access," said Ross Shemeliak, Co-Founder of Stobox. "This direction reflects a broader shift toward more connected, structured, and regulated infrastructure across the industry." Stobox provides technology to support the structuring and issuance of compliant digital securities, including exempt offerings in the U.S., and operates under a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license in Europe. Its platform enables issuers to prepare tokenized assets for interaction with broader financial ecosystems. The companies also intend to explore opportunities to expand the relationship as Stobox advances its footprint. Each organization will continue to operate independently and provide services within its respective scope. tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com Stobox Media Contact:

Ross Shemeliak

marketing@stobox.io About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC



tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. About Stobox Stobox is a licensed and regulated tokenization provider building infrastructure for real-world assets. The company offers a complete ecosystem for issuing and managing tokenized assets, including the STV3 Programmable Assets Protocol, Stobox 4 platform, and Stobox DID identity infrastructure. To date, Stobox has tokenized more than 500 million USD in assets for over 100 clients across industries including finance, energy, mining, and real estate.

News Source: tZERO





31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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