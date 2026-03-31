ControlUp Launches DaaS IQ to Optimize Costs and Simplify Operations for DaaS Environments

New solution eliminates cloud waste, automates operations, and delivers predictable AVD end-user experiences at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced ControlUp DaaS IQ , a purpose-built modern management solution designed to help organizations simplify operations and reduce costs for Microsoft's Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

As organizations increasingly adopt Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) environments, such as AVD, to enable flexible work and reduce infrastructure costs, many are discovering that managing these environments at scale is far more expensive and complex than expected. IT teams often struggle with fragmented tools, unpredictable cloud costs, and the need to manually manage autoscaling, image lifecycles, and access across multiple systems. The result is an environment where resources are frequently over-provisioned to support always-on, utility-like usage, driving unnecessary spend while still failing to guarantee consistent performance when users need it most.

ControlUp DaaS IQ addresses these challenges by providing a single, intelligent control plane that enables IT teams to right-size capacity in real time, automate operations, and gain full visibility into utilization, health, and cost across their entire DaaS estate.

"Other tools give IT teams better controls to manage AVD-we're removing the need to manage it at all," said Gadi Feldman, Chief Product Officer at ControlUp. "DaaS IQ combines intelligent automation and AI to create an environment that scales, spends efficiently, and heals itself continuously, without requiring constant monitoring. That intelligence is built on the most complete IT management platform on the market, bringing together proactive monitoring, anomaly detection, synthetic testing, remote management, powerful automation, and an AI assistant. We're the only vendor that can manage the full AVD stack and say with certainty that every user is getting the experience they deserve. Nothing else comes close."

A Single Control Plane for End-to-End DaaS Management

ControlUp DaaS IQ brings together lifecycle management, cost optimization, and operational visibility into one centralized platform. This eliminates the need to switch between the Azure Portal, Intune, and custom scripts. Key capabilities include:

Intelligent Autoscaling: Modern, easy-to-use, schedule-based, policy-driven scaling matches capacity with demand

Modern, easy-to-use, schedule-based, policy-driven scaling matches capacity with demand Centralized Visibility: A single dashboard shows utilization, health, and cost across host pools

A single dashboard shows utilization, health, and cost across host pools Host Lifecycle Management: Full control over session hosts, including drain, restart, delete, and configuration actions

Full control over session hosts, including drain, restart, delete, and configuration actions Image Management: Simplified management and deployment of golden images ensures consistency and reduces configuration drift

Simplified management and deployment of golden images ensures consistency and reduces configuration drift Activity Tracking: Users get a unified audit trail of actions and events across the DaaS environment





By consolidating these capabilities, DaaS IQ reduces administrative overhead, minimizes configuration errors, and streamlines day-to-day operations.

Eliminating Cloud Waste and Operational Complexity

ControlUp DaaS IQ replaces fragmented management methods with a unified approach that automates and simplifies core DaaS operations. Instead of manually configuring autoscale rules for each host pool or relying on scripts, IT teams can define reusable, policy-based controls that apply consistently across the environment.

With intelligent autoscaling and dynamic resource allocation, DaaS IQ ensures that compute capacity aligns with real-time demand. This reduces idle resources during off-peak hours while maintaining performance during peak usage. At the same time, built-in cost visibility provides IT and FinOps teams with clear insights into where resources are being used and where waste can be eliminated, enabling more predictable and controlled cloud spending.

Delivering Predictable Experiences at Scale

Beyond cost and operational efficiency, DaaS IQ ensures that end-user experience remains consistent and reliable. With built-in buffers, smart policies, and real-time visibility, IT teams can proactively manage capacity and avoid performance gaps that impact productivity.

The solution also supports multi-tenant environments, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) to standardize operations, delegate access with granular controls, and maintain visibility across customer environments, all from a single interface.

ControlUp DaaS IQ is available now as an individual solution. To learn more, read the blog post .

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, bringing together digital employee experience management and agentic AI in a single platform that evolves IT operations from reactive work toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). By integrating real-time signals with guided decision-making and automated remediation, ControlUp helps IT resolve issues before they impact employees, reduce operational complexity, and consolidate fragmented toolsets. Organizations advance to a self-healing environment that operates more autonomously at scale. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workspace runs itself. Learn more at www.controlup.com .