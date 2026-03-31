- Tech Innovation Empowers Industrial Upgrading, Industrial Foundation Builds Steady Progress for Long-term Success



HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - March 31, 2026, Legend Holdings Corporation ('Legend Holdings' or the 'Company' Stock Code: 3396.HK) announced the audited annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the 'Reporting Period'). The Company recorded revenue of RMB605,945 million, representing an 18% year-on-year increase; the net profit was RMB9,799 million, representing a 28% year-on-year increase; the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB1,061 million, representing a significant year-on-year increase. The profit growth was primarily attributable to the recovery of the capital market, which led to a year-on-year reduction in losses from the industrial incubations and investments segment. In addition, the Board has recommended a final cash dividend of RMB0.10 per ordinary share (before tax).



In 2025, the Chinese economy continued to demonstrate strong resilience. As the conclusion year of the 14th Five-Year Plan, there was a prominent focus on high-quality and innovative development. Adhering to its original aspiration of serving the country through industry, Legend Holdings closely aligned with national strategic directions, ventured into the deep waters of scientific and technological innovation, focused on the real economy, and worked with all sectors of society to foster and develop new quality productive forces.



Build a Distinctive Sci-Tech Innovation System to Drive High-Quality Development



Legend Holdings has actively responded to the national innovation-driven development strategy and continued to increase investment in R&D. In 2025, R&D expenses exceeded RMB17 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 10% and reaching a new historic high. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the total R&D expenses exceeded RMB75 billion, marking an increase of over 60% compared to the 13th Five-Year Plan period. This firm commitment to R&D has yielded remarkable returns. The launch of the world's first AI PC has led industry transformation, and the Company currently captures a global PC market share of over 25%, firmly ranking first in the industry. Its AI servers and Neptune liquid cooling systems have gained high recognition in the global market, placing the Company among the world's top three server providers. The SSG services claimed the top rankings in China's IT services sector, and a series of generative AI solutions have been launched, leading the industry's transition from IT services to AI-driven services.



During the same period, Legend Holdings has actively participated in the construction of China's technology ecosystem and scaled up its investment in frontier domestic technologies. Focusing on national emerging pillar industries and future industries, the Company has maintained an investment pace of over 100 new and follow-on investments each year in Chinese tech enterprises across cutting-edge sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), embodied intelligence, commercial aerospace, the low-altitude economy, new energy and advanced materials, controllable nuclear fusion, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biopharmaceuticals. In AI alone, the Legend Holdings family group has invested in over 300 enterprises, making it the institution with the longest investment history and the broadest reach in China's AI field. In 2025, the Company invested in nearly 150 Chinese tech enterprises and facilitated the listing of 15 portfolio companies on capital markets, ranking among the top performers in the market.



In response to the national call for 'deep integration of technological and industrial innovation', Legend Holdings has actively fulfilled its role as a main entity in corporate technological innovation. The Company's Forward-Looking Technology Research Institute has intensified exploration into the industrialization of early-stage cutting-edge technological achievements. It has established connections with over 60 enterprises and research institutions, launched in-depth cooperation with two universities and seven domestic and international enterprises, and selected 39 seed technologies. Earlier this year, the 'Peking University-Legend Holdings Advanced Photonic Integration Technology Joint Laboratory' established in collaboration with the State Key Laboratory of Photonics and Communications at Peking University, stands as a representative example of such efforts.



In addition, the Legend Holdings family group achieved multiple results in cutting-edge and core technology localization. Lenovo Research Institute, under Lenovo Group, has been driving innovation in the AI domain, launching world-leading L3 AI super agents, such as Lenovo Tianxi and Lenovo Qira, and developing the X-Engine on-device inference engine to significantly enhancing the AI PC experience. Levima Research Institute, under Levima Advanced Materials, has focused on advanced materials, filling domestic gaps in areas such as solid-state and semi-solid-state battery materials and PEEK materials. Two research projects jointly developed with the Chinese Academy of Sciences have both been designated national Key R&D Programs by the Ministry of Science and Technology.



Focusing on the Real Economy and Strengthening the Industrial Foundation



During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Legend Holdings has been deeply rooted in the real economy. With advanced manufacturing as its backbone, the Company has made new investments totaling over RMB20 billion, with the estimated output value exceeding RMB100 billion. Within this framework, Lenovo has built its 'global mother factory' of intelligent manufacturing, the Shenzhen southern base, which has earned the highest certification under China's Intelligent Manufacturing Capability Maturity Model. Lenovo Tianjin Industrial Park has also earned 'Eco-level Carbon Neutral Factory' certification, a top-tier designation globally. By establishing four major manufacturing bases across China, Lenovo has ensured the stability and security of China's IT-related industrial and supply chains, while driving local economic progress. Levima Advanced Materials established its New Energy Materials and Biodegradable Materials Integration Project in Levima Green (Shandong) Advanced Materials Co., with an annual capacity of 200,000 tons of EVA and 300,000 tons of PO. In Jiangsu, Levima Advanced Materials established a 100,000-ton-per-year POE (polyolefin elastomer) project. Furthermore, it has established multiple projects across several locations, including the biodegradable PLA and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), filling critical gaps in China's relevant industrials.



Deepening ESG Practices and Cultivating Diverse Values



Legend Holdings remains steadfast in its commitment to green development, pursuing the harmonious integration and mutual enhancement of economic, social, and environmental values. Lenovo has maintained the highest AAA rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings for four consecutive years. It has pledged net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by the end of 2050, and made itself the first high-tech manufacturing enterprise in China to receive the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) net-zero validation. Levima Advanced Materials has built a portfolio of green products centered on green industries. it has reinforced its leadership in the photovoltaic adhesive film materials industry while expanding into fields such as biodegradable materials and new energy battery materials and was designated a National Green Factory. Furthermore, Legend Holdings actively fulfills its corporate social responsibility in areas such as technological innovation and rural revitalization. Notably, the Legend Star CEO Training Program provides free entrepreneurship training to domestic technology founders. Since its inception, Legend Holdings has invested tens of millions of RMB annually. As of the end of 2025, the cumulative investment reached RMB160 million, with a total of 1,429 innovative and entrepreneurial talents cultivated. To date, 71 enterprises founded by these "Star Alumni" have successfully gone public, and 216 have been recognized as National-level Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative "Little Giant" Enterprises, driving the creation of nearly 460,000 jobs in society.



Consolidating Strategic Focus and Anchoring the Future through Intelligent Transformation



Guided by the agenda of high-quality development, Legend Holdings has strengthened independent innovation, steadily advanced the optimization of its asset portfolio, and enhanced capital recycling. Over the past five years, the Company has recovered a total of over RMB45 billion in capital, providing robust support for its large-scale investments in technological innovation and the real economy.



Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Legend Holdings will more proactively integrate into the tide of high-quality development, strengthen the guidance of technological innovation, focus on the real economy, solidly promote the development of new productive forces with the strategic focus of long-termism, and resolutely implement the transformation of major scientific and technological achievements, supporting high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement. The Company will continue to increase R&D investment in national emerging pillar industries such as AI and new materials; maintain systematic support for China's sci-tech innovation ecosystem and innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises; accelerate the adjustment of its asset portfolio to build an industrial layout that aligns with the characteristics of the times; drive collaborative innovation across diverse businesses to create a differentiated innovation ecosystem; and establish a replicable business model with Legend characteristics in the commercialization of global cutting-edge technologies, continuously delivering results. In addition, Legend Holdings will further consolidate its industrial foundation, strengthen core competitiveness, actively fulfill social responsibilities, and contribute to the building of a Beautiful China.



Mr. Ning Min, Chairman and Executive Director of Legend Holdings, stated: 'Over the past year, Legend Holdings has delivered a resilient and quality-improved performance, guided by a clear technological innovation strategy and supported by the vast market space brought about by the country's promotion of new productive forces and the construction of a modern industrial system. We will firmly seize the strategic opportunities of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, and through more determined steps in innovation, a more open industrial ecosystem, and more pragmatic social contributions to align the development of the enterprise with national development, creating greater value for shareholders and society and being a steadfast practitioner of the Chinese path to modernization.'







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