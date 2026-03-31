SOFTSWISS Unveils Second Barrichello × Sparco Capsule: Driven by Ambition

SÃO PAULO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, a global iGaming technology provider, launched a limited capsule in collaboration with motorsport legend Rubens Barrichello and racing brand Sparco. Following the success of their first capsule, the partners return with this edition, inspired by the Driven by Ambition concept.

The presentation of the collection will take place at BiS SiGMA South America 2026, marking a significant milestone for the partnership in the heart of the Latin American market.

Barrichello's racing career, Sparco's motorsport heritage, and SOFTSWISS' technology have each been shaped by environments where reliability is critical, and performance is proven under pressure. The second capsule edition carries that into form.

Designed by Brazilian Sportswear Designer, Denis Romanell, the collection employs technical fabrics and sharp geometries to evoke the visual trace of a car in motion, balancing tactile comfort with the resilience required on the track. At the core of the visual language is the Velocity Bar, a signature graphic element developed specifically for this collaboration.

Rubens Barrichello, Non-Executive Director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, commented: "When I was racing on the world's greatest tracks wearing Sparco, I never imagined creating my own collection with them. Back then, I was focused solely on victory, moving forward one step at a time. Today, this capsule with SOFTSWISS and Sparco is especially meaningful, symbolising our shared journey - a commitment to staying true to your path, respecting hard work, and building something consistent, reliable, and worthy of trust. Just like in motorsport, success comes from dedication, precision, and partners who share the same values"

Diego Lamura, Corporate Marketing and Communication, Motorsport and Partnerships at Sparco: "At Sparco, performance has always been about more than speed - it is about engineering, trust, and long-term partnerships. Working with Rubens is part of our history on the track, and evolving that relationship into a second capsule collection together with SOFTSWISS reflects the natural progression of that legacy. It is not simply a lifestyle collection; it is a collaboration rooted in shared standards and the drive to keep pushing forward."

About SOFTSWISS



SOFTSWISS is an international technology company with over 15 years of experience in developing innovative solutions for the iGaming industry. The expert team, based in Malta, Poland, and Georgia, counts over 2,000 employees.

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