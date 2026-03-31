StoneX Group Inc.: StoneX Payments Expands Capabilities Through the Acquisition of a Wholesale Banknotes Business

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX"; NASDAQ: SNEX) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, StoneX Financial Ltd, has acquired WCS International Ltd ("WCSI"), a UK-based wholesale banknotes trading and distribution business.

The acquisition enhances StoneX's relevance to financial institutions by adding a complementary product and capability alongside its existing cross-border payments business.

WCSI was launched in 2022 to provide wholesale banknotes trading services to banks and other financial institutions. The company is led by Angela Smith, the former Head of Wholesale Banknotes at Travelex, and brings deep market expertise and longstanding industry relationships.

Thiago Vieira, Global Head of StoneX Payments, commented:

"This acquisition strengthens StoneX's financial institutions ecosystem by adding a highly complementary capability to our leading payments and cross-border business. Furthermore, the transaction will leverage our capabilities in global metals operations and logistics. By combining StoneX's global correspondent banking relationships and extensive currency access with WSCI's specialized expertise, we are well positioned to be a global non-bank provider of banknotes, payments and FX."

Angela Smith, CEO of WCSI, added:

"Joining StoneX provides our business with the balance sheet strength, global reach and institutional relationships needed to accelerate our growth. We are excited to bring our wholesale banknotes and currency expertise into a broader, global financial services platform."

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

About WCSI

WCS International Limited (WCSI) is a client-focused financial services company specialising in B2B Wholesale Banknote operations. The company supports banks and leading specialist non-bank institutions by supplying and repatriating currency banknotes across global markets. With operations spanning every continent, the company delivers a truly international reach.

Headquartered in London, WCSI has built strategic alliances with established banknote wholesalers and retailers, enabling the company to deliver secure, efficient and scalable solutions. Its network provides access to more than 90 global currencies, supported by long-standing relationships with major financial institutions and Central Banks.

The company's end-to-end Wholesale Banknote offering is underpinned by consistency, reliability, security and operational excellence - ensuring a seamless and dependable service from start to finish.

Investor inquiries:

Kevin Murphy

kevin.murphy@stonex.com

(212) 403-7296

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

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