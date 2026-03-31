German High Street Properties A/S: Annual results for 2025

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, March 31, 2026

Announcement no. 290

Annual results for 2025

The board of directors has adopted the annual report for 2025 today.

The result from continuing operations after tax, a total loss of EUR -5.9 million (EUR -0.1 million in 2024), was primarily caused by a negative fair market value adjustment of EUR -7.2 million (EUR -0.2 million in 2024).





Given the current economic conditions, interest rate developments, and market conditions in Germany, management considers the result before value adjustments and tax a profit of EUR 0.7 million (EUR 0.1 million in 2024) to be as expected. This result is in accordance with the expectations range of EUR 0.3 - 0.7 million announced in the annual report 2024 as well as in the interim report for the 3rd quarter of 2025.





The group's revenue of continuing activities amounted to EUR 5.0 million (EUR 4.7 million in 2024).





As of December 31, 2025, the total equity of the Group amounted to EUR 57.2 million (EUR 63.1 million in 2024), corresponding to an equity ratio of 60.6% (64.6% in 2024). The decrease in equity from January 1 to December 31, 2025, is due to the negative result from continuing operations after tax, totaling a loss of EUR -5.9 million.





As of December 31, 2025, the Group's liquid assets was EUR 3.5 million (EUR 3.6 million in 2024).





The management expects for the fiscal year 2026 a result before value adjustment and tax in the range between EUR 0.2 - 0.8 million. However, this expectation remains subject to uncertainty related to the general macroeconomic environment, including potential changes in interest rates and geopolitical developments including the war in Iran, which may negatively affect the Group's results. In addition, costs related to the ongoing scrutiny may also impact the Group's results for 2026.





The general meeting will be held on April 30, 2026.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board