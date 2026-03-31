Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (IPSI) Announces First Revenue from Astria Insurance Solutions Inc., Marking Initial Monetization of Insurance Platform Strategy

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) ("IPSI" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astria Insurance Solutions Inc. ("AIS"), has reached a key milestone with the generation of its first revenue under its previously announced Marketing & Services Agreement ("MSA").

Following the successful launch of AIS's insurance marketing platform and services earlier in March 2026, the Company confirms that initial sales have been completed and revenue has been generated. AIS is now expecting to receive its first Software as a Service ("SaaS") revenue payment, which is anticipated to be deposited into AIS's account during the first week of April 2026.

This milestone represents the first recorded revenue for AIS and marks the beginning of IPSI's monetization phase within the insurance sector.

In parallel with this milestone, IPSI announced the appointment of Jackie Martine as VP of Payment Solutions Products, further strengthening the Company's leadership as it scales its fintech and payments ecosystem.

Ms. Martine brings over 20 years of experience in the industry including 6 years with Worldpay, where she managed a division of Independent Sales Organization (ISO) and developed an extensive network of merchants.

In her new role, she will lead IPSI's payment product strategy and work closely with key partners, like www.Payzli.com and other payment solution providers and banks.

Under her leadership, IPSI will expand its offering of financial products and services, including: Neobank and OpenBanking solutions, Salary advance and earned wage access programs, Gaming and sports betting. Micro-loans and consumer lending products, Consumer financial services marketplace.

Many of these products are expected to incorporate instant payments and account-to-account (A2A) capabilities, aligning with IPSI's strategy to deliver fast, flexible, and modern financial infrastructure.

"Jackie allows us to accelerate the rollout of high-value payment products," said Bill Corbett, CEO of IPSI. "We are now fully aligned with our payment solutions partners, and their partner banks. At the same time, bringing in experienced leadership. This is about building multiple revenue streams that work together."

AIS was formed as part of IPSI's broader strategy to build a fully integrated insurance and financial services platform combining insurance distribution, advanced payment infrastructure, and next-generation financial products. Through its current agreements and ongoing initiatives, AIS is positioned to scale operations through increased marketing activity.

"We moved from formation to launch, and now to revenue," said Bill Corbett, CEO of IPSI. "This is not theoretical anymore we are generating sales. Our focus now is scaling volume, expanding licensing, and accelerating growth across the platform."

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (IPSI)

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) is a provider of merchant processing, digital payment solutions, and financial technology services. The Company is focused on delivering modern payment infrastructure across credit, debit, real-time bank-to-bank transfers, and cryptocurrency payment rails. IPSI is actively expanding its ecosystem through strategic partnerships and subsidiaries, including Astria Insurance Solutions Inc., to deliver integrated financial and insurance-related services to merchants and consumers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding revenue timing, future growth, licensing, product development, partnerships, and market expansion. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, delays in payment receipt, regulatory approvals, licensing requirements, market conditions, operational execution, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Email: info@ipsipay.com

Website: https://www.ipsipay.com

Phone: +1-707-609-4797