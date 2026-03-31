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WKN: A1C4HE | ISIN: INE326A01037 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 15:11 Uhr
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Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Sugammadex Injection

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial.

Lupin's Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial is bioequivalent to Merck's Bridion® Injection and indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement
Bridion is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461104/5825958/Lupin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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