TeamViewer Germany GmbH: TeamViewer Surpasses One Million AI Sessions in Major Adoption Milestone

300,000 sessions added in March signal accelerating momentum

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today announced that customers have completed more than one million AI-powered remote support sessions, with over 300,000 sessions added in March alone. The adoption milestone reflects accelerating momentum of TeamViewer's AI innovation and demonstrates its structural data advantage at scale for AI-driven IT operations and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM).

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