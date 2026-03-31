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WKN: A2YN90 | ISIN: DE000A2YN900 | Ticker-Symbol: TMV
Xetra
31.03.26 | 16:19
4,350 Euro
-2,12 % -0,094
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TEAMVIEWER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEAMVIEWER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3224,33216:45
4,3464,35816:20
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 15:24 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TeamViewer Germany GmbH: TeamViewer Surpasses One Million AI Sessions in Major Adoption Milestone

300,000 sessions added in March signal accelerating momentum

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today announced that customers have completed more than one million AI-powered remote support sessions, with over 300,000 sessions added in March alone. The adoption milestone reflects accelerating momentum of TeamViewer's AI innovation and demonstrates its structural data advantage at scale for AI-driven IT operations and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teamviewer-surpasses-one-million-ai-sessions-in-major-adoption-milestone-302730082.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.