Manufacturing Leaders Converged in Nashville for The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange

Event Showcased Innovation, Collaboration, and the Future of Smart Manufacturing

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Thousands of manufacturing professionals gathered at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, from March 24-26 for the inaugural Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) - a dynamic new event uniting leaders across assembly, automation, and quality to explore the technologies and strategies shaping the future of manufacturing.

Bringing together engineers, plant managers, operations executives, and product developers from across the Southeast and beyond, MAX delivered three days of high-impact education, hands-on technology demonstrations, and meaningful networking. The event featured more than 130 exhibitors and sponsors showcasing the latest advancements in automation, robotics, smart manufacturing, and production efficiency.

"From the show floor to the conference sessions, it was clear that the manufacturing community is eager to embrace innovation, share best practices, and collaborate on solving today's most pressing challenges," said Bill DeYoe, Executive Director, Manufacturing Technologies, BNP Media. "As we look ahead to our next events - The ASSEMBLY Show and The Quality Show in Rosemont, IL - we're excited to build on the momentum from MAX and bring forward many of the successful initiatives and experiences that resonated so strongly with attendees."

The bustling exhibit hall featured leading solution providers, including Platinum Sponsor Promess, Gold Sponsor Rhino Tool House, and Silver Sponsor Ujigami, showcasing cutting-edge equipment and technologies. Attendees had the opportunity to explore innovations firsthand and connect directly with suppliers shaping the future of manufacturing.

Six in-depth workshops delivered practical, actionable insights across critical areas including manufacturing safety, advanced measurement systems, AI on the assembly line, sustainability, mixed-model line design, and real-world automation applications. These sessions provided a deep dive into the technologies and strategies driving operational excellence. Shown above is Dilip Shah, President of E=mc³ Solutions, who spoke as part of the "AI at Work: Using Digital Tools to Troubleshoot, Optimize & Accelerate Production" workshop, presenting on "AI-Driven Quality & Auditing."

Prior to the keynote, Darryl Seland, Editorial Director of Quality Magazine, presented the annual Quality Awards, recognizing excellence across the industry. Pictured above are Rookie of the Year Sainyam Arora, Quality Assurance & Systems Engineer at Johnson Matthey; Professional of the Year Heather Wade, President of Heather Wade Group; and Plant of the Year honoree Ernesto Montiel, Quality Manager representing Power Plant Services.

Four dedicated Learning HUBs offered free, expert-led presentations throughout the event, delivering concise, high-value insights directly on the show floor. Sessions, including those hosted by the American Society for Quality (ASQ), focused on practical applications and real-world solutions that attendees could immediately implement.

Jaemin Kim, Marketing Director of the Smart Factory Solutions Center & Production Engineering Research Institute at LG Electronics, delivered a compelling keynote on AI-driven production and smart factory innovation. Drawing from LG's global manufacturing leadership and its Tennessee Lighthouse Factory, Kim shared real-world examples of how advanced technologies are transforming production environments.

The MAX eXperience conference program featured thought-provoking sessions and interactive lunch roundtables addressing key industry topics, including reshoring strategies, responsible packaging legislation, smart factory transformation, workforce development, and the future of coatings and advanced materials.

Closing out the event, Allison Grealis, President of Women in Manufacturing, moderated a dynamic session titled "Future-Ready Workforce: Skills, Culture & Adaptation in Modern Manufacturing," featuring panelists Morgann Harrell, Owner and Operator of Nellie & Knot; Denise Hall, President & CEO of Peak Performance; and Meaghan Ziemba, Podcast Host of Mavens of Manufacturing.

MAX was produced by BNP Media's industry-leading brands-including ASSEMBLY, Quality Magazine, Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI), Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN), Packaging Strategies, and Paint & Coatings Industry (PCI).

BNP Media also produces The ASSEMBLY Show and The QUALITY Show, taking place October 27-29, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, bringing together thousands of industry professionals to explore the latest in assembly technology, equipment, and processes.



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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Manufacturing & Automation eXchange

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/manufacturing-leaders-converged-in-nashville-for-the-manufacturing-and-1153038