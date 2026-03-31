Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI and Coppercore Inc. Announce Tokenization of High-Grade Copper Resources into Coppercoin

$100 Million in Initial Coppercoin Issuance to Set Industry Standard in Tokenized Copper

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, and Coppercore Inc. ("Coppercore") today announced the closing of a definitive agreement to digitize and tokenize significant copper resources.

The transaction enables Datavault AI to deploy its patented IDE, DataScore, and DataValue blockchain tokenization platform to create Coppercoin digital tokens representing pro-rata ownership interests in the underlying in-ground resources. The initial program targets the minting of $100 million or more in Digital Copper Tokens.

Coppercoin tokens are structured such that each token corresponds to five pounds of underlying high-grade copper resources, with pricing directly linked to the COMEX copper benchmark on a per-pound basis.

This mechanism provides fractional, transparent, and liquid digital ownership while aligning investors' returns with physical copper market dynamics and future production upside. The initial $100 million program is scheduled for launch by the end of the second calendar quarter of this year, making tokenized copper accessible to global investors around the clock.

Coppercoin introduces a new digital asset class that delivers market efficiencies and opportunities, including upgrade of processes and the future production of copper industrial products such as Cu concentrate, Cu cement, and Cu refined copper ("Cathodes").

Copper is the foundational metal powering the global energy transition, AI infrastructure, electrification, renewable energy systems, and decarbonization. Global copper demand is projected to surge dramatically - 24% by 2035 (Wood Mackenzie) and up to 50% by 2040 (S&P Global), driven by AI data centers, electrification, and global energy expansion, while supply constraints risk significant deficits. Traditional copper markets (primarily trade on the London Metal Exchange (LME) and Commodities Exchange Inc. (COMEX) remain complex and less accessible for many investors worldwide. Coppercoin changes this by offering transparent, fractional, and liquid digital ownership - tradeable 24/7 - providing global investors an easy, compliant way to participate in the copper market opportunity.

Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, stated: "Today's agreement with Coppercore represents a major milestone in our global RWA tokenization strategy. By tokenizing copper resources, we are delivering institutional-grade, verifiable, and liquid digital ownership to investors while directly supporting the critical minerals supply chain that powers AI, electrification, and the energy transition. This partnership validates our patented platform as the benchmark infrastructure for compliant tokenization of strategic natural resources."

Antonio Treminio, CEO of Coppercore Inc., added: "Partnering with Datavault AI allows Coppercore, as an exploration, development, and production-oriented copper mining company, to accelerate value creation from our high-grade copper and silver assets through a modern blockchain structure. Coppercoin provides a compliant, 24/7 digital pathway for investors worldwide to own and trade copper exposure, capturing production upside as we advance toward commercial output."

The tokenized assets will leverage Datavault AI's proprietary smart-contract technology for verifiable ownership, AI-driven valuation, and future revenue participation rights tied to commercial copper production. This transaction further solidifies Datavault AI's leadership in tokenizing strategic natural resources and establishes Coppercoin as the benchmark for compliant, liquid digital mineral assets.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is a pioneer in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions across its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission, including intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation.

The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to enable experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. The platform serves multiple industries, including sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more.

The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is fully customizable and includes AI and machine learning automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at https://datavaultsite.com.

About Coppercore Inc.

Coppercore Inc. is an exploration, development, and production-oriented copper mining company focused on the advancement of high-grade copper and silver resources toward commercial production. www.coppercore.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the expected benefits of the partnership with Coppercore, anticipated deployment of the Company's proprietary IDE, DataScore, DataValue, and Data Vault platforms to digitize ownership interests in Coppercore's copper-silver mineral resources through blockchain-based tokenization, and expected operational, technical, and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, and the projected direction and market impacts of regulatory changes with respect to digital assets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: changes in market demand for secure high-performance data processing; the performance, timing, or success of the deployment of the Company's proprietary IDE, DataScore, DataValue, and Data Vault platforms to digitize ownership interests in Coppercore's copper-silver mineral resources through blockchain-based tokenization; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

For more information, visit https://datavaultsite.com or contact investor relations.

Sources:

1. Wood Mackenzie, "High-Wire Act: Is Soaring Copper Demand an Obstacle to Future Growth?" (November 2025). Projects global copper demand to surge 24% by 2035, rising to 42.7 Mtpa, driven by data centers, electrification, defense, and emerging markets. woodmac.com

2. S&P Global, "Copper in the Age of AI: The Challenges of Electrification" (January 8, 2026). Projects copper demand to reach 42 million metric tons by 2040 - a 50% increase from current levels - driven by AI, data centers, EVs, and global electrification, with a potential 10 million metric ton supply shortfall. spglobal.com

Media Contacts:

Alan Wallace

Head of Public Relations

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

ebarger@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datavault-ai-and-coppercore-inc.-announce-tokenization-of-high-gr-1153486