Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Ketryx, the AI-native compliance platform for safety-critical product development, today announced the beta launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. This enables AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot to securely access live compliance data from Ketryx, allowing both people and AI agents to build regulated products with full compliance awareness.

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Key Takeaways:

Ketryx launches the beta of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot to securely access live compliance data and help people and AI agents build regulated products with full compliance awareness.

MCP integrates fragmented PLM, ALM, and development tools into a unified knowledge graph so teams can use natural-language queries to check compliance status, identify traceability gaps, and verify release readiness without switching systems.

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About Ketryx

Ketryx transforms the product lifecycle of life science teams to deliver safer products, faster. Trusted by four of the world's top five medical device manufacturers, its AI-native compliance platform overlays existing tools to automate documentation, create traceability, and accelerate release cycles--without disrupting existing workflows. Ketryx AI Agents cut manual work by 90 percent and close compliance gaps, elevating speed and quality across the entire product lifecycle. For more information, visit www.ketryx.com.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.