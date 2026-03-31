Sub-Q Bionics, a medical device company developing next-generation solutions to improve care for patients living with lymphedema, today announced the successful close of its $1.5 million pre-seed funding round. The round includes investment from Mayo Clinic and Yeda, the technology transfer company of the Weizmann Institute of Science, as well as several private investors. The Israel Innovation Authority also provided matching funds.

The funding will enable Sub-Q Bionics to continue to develop its novel bionic lymph node technology designed to transform how lymphedema is managed, based on scientific innovations from the Weizmann Institute and Shamir Medical Center. The system aims to provide a solution to manage fluid with a subcutaneous implant that will allow patients freedom of movement, automatic fluid management and reduction of symptoms such as pain and swelling. Lymphedema affects millions of patients worldwide, especially breast cancer survivors, and remains significantly underserved by existing therapeutic options.

"Our mission at Sub-Q Bionics is to meaningfully improve the standard of care for patients living with lymphedema," said Jordan Pollack, CEO of Sub-Q Bionics. "This funding enables us to accelerate development of our technology and move toward critical pre-clinical milestones while building the regulatory and commercial foundation needed to ultimately serve patients."

As part of the round, Mayo Clinic will collaborate with Sub-Q Bionics on research and development activities. Yeda also supported Sub-Q Bionics through its venture creation platform, WIN (Weizmann Innovation Nest), which identifies and builds companies around high-potential scientific discoveries originating at the Institute. WIN works closely with researchers and entrepreneurs to bring early-stage technologies to proof-of-concept and position them for company formation and investment.

"Sub-Q is a great example of what we aim to build at Yeda and WIN strong ventures rooted in outstanding science and focused on real world solutions," said Elik Chapnik, CEO of Yeda. "We're excited to support the team on their mission to build a technology that can change the lives of so many patients living with lymphatic diseases."

Sub-Q Bionics plans to capitalize on the funding from this round to further advance development efforts, refine its regulatory strategy, and further develop its commercial strategy. Sub-Q Bionics expects to open its seed funding round in Q2 2026.

About Sub-Q Bionics

Sub-Q Bionics is a medical technology company developing an implantable lymphatic drainage system intended to manage lymphedema, a chronic condition often experienced by cancer survivors. The company's technology is designed to assist lymphatic circulation through an implantable device that works beneath the skin to help move lymphatic fluid and address the swelling, discomfort, and mobility limitations associated with the disease. The company is headquartered in Stillwater, Minnesota.

About Yeda

Yeda is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, dedicated to translating groundbreaking discoveries into life-changing products. For decades, Yeda has been at the forefront of academic technology transfer, driving the commercialization of breakthrough drugs including Copaxone, Rebif, Erbitux, Humira, and Yescarta. By partnering with leading companies worldwide, Yeda continues to bridge the gap between cutting-edge science and global impact.

About the Weizmann Institute of Science

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel is one of the world's top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences, Weizmann Institute's scientists are advancing research on the human brain, artificial intelligence, sustainability, computer science and encryption, astrophysics and particle physics, and are tackling diseases such as cancer, while also addressing climate change through environmental, ocean, and plant sciences.

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Contacts:

Jordan Pollack, Sub-Q Bionics CEO Co-Founder

Jordan.pollack@subqbionics.com