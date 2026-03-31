essie Announces Global Rebrand, Introducing a New Era of "Cheeky Luxury"

A strategic brand evolution that bridges mass accessibility with prestige desirability while reaffirming essie's global color authority

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- essie, global nail color authority, known for iconic shades including Ballet Slippers and Wicked, today announces a comprehensive global rebrand ushering the brand into a new era defined by "Cheeky Luxury." The strategic evolution introduces a distinct point of view within the nail category - one that blends expertise, craftsmanship, unexpectedness, and sophistication to bring the sensibility of luxury beauty to everyday, accessible nail products.





Through this evolution, essie is refreshing its voice, visuals, and cultural presence while remaining grounded in what has always defined the brand: an obsession with care and color.

"This rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for essie," said Melanie Ioanna, Global Brand Senior Vice President & Brand Lead of essie worldwide. "Our ambition is to bring a new level of creativity and cultural relevance to the nail category, while staying true to what makes essie special. Whatever you feel, we can translate into color. Our broad portfolio of shades is a testament to this, each one unique, modern, and developed with unparalleled craftsmanship. Beyond just shades, we continuously push boundaries with formula innovations that let you achieve professional quality results at home, easily."

Central to the brand's evolution is a redefined commitment to the total manicure experience - positioning essie not only as a global leader in color design, but as the ultimate nail beauty expert. By prioritizing advanced care innovation alongside long-wear technology, essie is democratizing the full salon-standard manicure for the modern consumer. For decades, essie has translated emotion and culture into a portfolio of over 1,000 shades; today, that artistry is anchored in a holistic approach where nail care and color excellence are inseparable.

This comprehensive expertise is formalized through essie's technical superiority:

Holistic Manicure Philosophy: essie is ritualizing nail beauty by treating nail care as an essential foundation to the manicure experience. Through first-to-market, consumer-centric innovations, the brand is transforming a simple routine into a professional-grade treatment at home.

essie is ritualizing nail beauty by treating nail care as an essential foundation to the manicure experience. Through first-to-market, consumer-centric innovations, the brand is transforming a simple routine into a professional-grade treatment at home. 3-Note Color System & Expert Craftsmanship: essie's color expertise is formalized through the brands proprietary 3-Note Color approach which builds shades through a combination of Primary Notes (foundational color), Dimensional Notes (depth and vibrancy), and Unexpected Notes (a unique accent of pigment or pearl). As the only brand with a dedicated Color Designer, essie ensures every shade is a statement of artistry, rather than just a color.

As part of this new brand era, essie will introduce a series of creative initiatives celebrating its iconic shade portfolio. Among them is "Color with a Reputation," an upcoming Original color franchise campaign spotlighting iconic shades such as Ballet Slippers, Marshmallow, and Bikini So Teeny - colors that have earned their reputation through decades of cultural relevance and beauty moments.

The global rebrand will roll out across visual identity, digital storytelling, retail environments, and cultural activations across approximately 20 markets worldwide.

About essie: A global authority in nail color and care, essie brings the sensibility of luxury beauty to everyday, accessible products. Through a dedicated commitment to the total manicure experience and color that speaks louder than words, the brand leverages consumer-centric innovation to transform a simple routine into a professional-grade treatment - both at home and in the salon. essie's expertise in color spans across meticulously curated shades and is formalized through the brands proprietary 3-Note Color System, ensuring every shade is developed with unparalleled craftsmanship. For more than 40 years, essie has translated emotion and culture into a portfolio of over 1,000 iconic shades and advanced care solutions, solidifying its legacy as a nail beauty expert trusted by consumers and professionals alike.

Media Contact:essieDMI@mmlpr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/419dacde-14cb-4c64-b5cb-7fa502caef76