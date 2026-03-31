Shifa Health: A New Way to Detect Burnout Early - Dr. Rozina Lakhani Launches Brain Optimization Model and Book Series

New Brain Optimization framework and assessment help individuals recognize early stress patterns before they escalate into burnout, anxiety, or depression.

EVERETT, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Eight years after the publication of her bestselling book Stress to Joy , psychiatrist Dr. Rozina Lakhani, MD, MPH, is expanding her work on mental resilience through a growing Brain Optimization book series, designed to help individuals understand how chronic stress affects the brain and how to protect long-term mental health.

According to the CDC's National Household Pulse Survey, nearly one in three U.S. adults has reported symptoms of anxiety or depression in recent years, highlighting the need for practical tools that address the underlying drivers of mental strain.

Dr. Rozina explains that many mental health challenges often begin with chronic, unaddressed stress.

"When stress continues without recovery, it can gradually affect the brain's systems responsible for focus, emotional regulation, and energy," said Dr. Rozina. "Over time, that prolonged strain can increase vulnerability to burnout and other mental health challenges."

To address this pattern, Dr. Rozina developed the Brain Optimization Framework, a model designed to help individuals recognize early stress signals and strengthen resilience before more serious mental health difficulties emerge.

A Simple Way to Recognize Stress Early

At the core of the framework is a simple concept:

"Performance under pressure moves through predictable zones."

To make this easier to recognize, Dr. Rozina developed a traffic light model paired with four performance zones, helping individuals identify early warning signs of strain before burnout escalates.

This visual model helps individuals identify early warning signs of strain before cognitive and emotional performance begins to decline.

"This model helps people see what is happening in their brain under pressure," Dr. Rozina explained. "When individuals recognize early strain, they can intervene earlier and protect their well-being."

From Overload to Optimization

The traffic light model reflects a broader progression within the Brain Optimization Framework:

Overload - Decline - Optimization

When stress remains unaddressed, individuals may move from temporary overload into burnout-related decline, where focus, emotional regulation, and energy begin to deteriorate. Over time, this pattern can increase vulnerability to anxiety and depressive symptoms.

With the right recovery strategies and evidence-based support, individuals can shift toward optimization, restoring resilience, clarity, and sustainable performance.

To help individuals identify where they currently fall within these stages, Dr. Rozina developed the High Functioning Brain Under Pressure Index, a self-assessment designed to reveal patterns of stress, cognitive load, and burnout risk.

Dr. Rozina describes the assessment as the entry point into the broader Brain Optimization approach.

Take the Assessment Here

The Brain Optimization Book Series

Dr. Rozina's Brain Optimization series reflects the progression of how prolonged stress affects mental health over time.

Her first book, Stress to Joy , explored how chronic stress impacts the brain and emotional well-being, helping readers understand the biological effects of sustained pressure.

She later expanded on the connection between stress and anxiety in the Ultimate Toolkit to Rewire Your Anxious Brain , which provides practical tools to calm the nervous system and retrain stress responses using principles of neuroplasticity.

Her upcoming book, Work Burnout Recovery , focuses on how prolonged stress can evolve into burnout, and how individuals can rebuild energy, motivation, and resilience after extended periods of strain.

Another title in the series, the 5-Minute Gratitude Journal , introduces a brief daily reflection practice shown to strengthen resilience. By intentionally focusing on positive experiences, readers can reinforce neural pathways linked to optimism and healthier stress responses.

Together, these and several upcoming books in the Brain Optimization series help readers understand how chronic stress affects the brain and how resilience can be strengthened through practical, evidence-based strategies.

Expert Source Availability

Dr. Rozina is available for interviews, podcast appearances, and expert commentary on:

The connection between chronic stress, burnout, anxiety, and depression

Early warning signs of cognitive overload and performance decline

The role of neuroplasticity in recovery and resilience

Practical strategies to sustain mental performance in high-pressure environments

Preventive approaches to long-term brain health

About Dr. Rozina

Dr. Rozina Lakhani, MD, MPH, is a board-certified adult psychiatrist, clinical professor at the University of Washington, and founder of Shifa Health, an integrative mental health practice. Her mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and practical tools to prevent mental illness and optimize long-term brain health.

Media Contact

Rozina Lakhani

Email: drl@shifahealth.org

Website: https://happyandhealthymind.com/books

Second Website: https://www.drrozina.com

SOURCE: Shifa Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/a-new-way-to-detect-burnout-early-dr.-rozina-lakhani-launches-brain-o-1150454