InfiniG Launches Industry-First Mobile Coverage Platform with Nokia Carrier-Class Infrastructure

Solution Combines Nokia AirScale D-RAN with InfiniG's Multi-Operator Cloud Platform to Deliver Future-Ready Mobile Coverage for Enterprises and Building Owners

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / InfiniG today announced the addition of Nokia's AirScale carrier-class radio infrastructure to its in-building mobile coverage portfolio. The integration strengthens InfiniG's ability to deliver reliable, high-performance mobile coverage for enterprises and complex indoor environments, while enabling new data, analytics, and insights for AI-enabled enterprise customers. This new solution is the first in the industry to combine Nokia's carrier-grade radio platform, CBRS spectrum, and InfiniG's cloud-managed network service. As mobile operators continue to prioritize macro network investments, many enterprises and venues are facing growing challenges in ensuring reliable indoor mobile coverage. InfiniG's platform addresses this gap by enabling enterprise-funded, carrier-grade mobile coverage that seamlessly connects to all major U.S. mobile operators.

Nokia's AirScale platform leverages CBRS shared spectrum and a proven distributed radio access network (D-RAN) architecture deployed across hundreds of mobile operator and private network environments worldwide. Combined with InfiniG's cloud-based multi-operator network (MOCN) service, which connects to all three major U.S. mobile operators, the solution delivers carrier-grade in-building mobile coverage with less complexity and faster time to deploy than traditional distributed antenna systems (DAS). The solution also allows enterprises to modernize aging or end-of-life DAS deployments with minimal cost and disruption.

The architecture provides long-term investment protection for enterprises and building owners. It allows organizations to adopt 5G and next-generation capabilities without replacing existing infrastructure, providing a cost-effective way to modernize legacy DAS deployments with minimal disruption.

InfiniG's network design will leverage Nokia's roadmap and the evolution toward AI-RAN. This integration will enable InfiniG and its enterprise partners to facilitate AI inferencing and intelligent automation directly within the Radio Access Network (RAN). These advanced capabilities will facilitate real-time analytics, deep operational insights, and autonomous network optimization, setting a new standard for high-performance connectivity.

"Reliable mobile coverage is no longer just about connectivity-it's about unlocking operational insights from the devices and applications running across a facility," said Joel Lindholm, CEO of InfiniG. "By integrating Nokia's carrier-class infrastructure with our cloud-based multi-operator platform, enterprises can deploy high-quality mobile coverage while gaining access to data, analytics, and AI capabilities. Just as importantly, this architecture protects the enterprise's investment by ensuring their infrastructure can evolve as new technologies, including AI-driven networks, continue to emerge."

"Nokia is proud to partner with InfiniG to bring our AirScale infrastructure to new enterprise and venue environments," said Matthew Young, Head of Mission Critical Enterprise, North America at Nokia. "InfiniG's model enables enterprises to deploy carrier-grade mobile coverage using Nokia's proven radio technology while unlocking new value from their wireless infrastructure."

InfiniG Mobile Coverage-as-a-Service (MCaaS) is available immediately across the United States.

For more information, visit www.infinig.io

About InfiniG

InfiniG delivers Mobile Coverage-as-a-Service (MCaaS), enabling enterprises, venues, and property owners to deploy reliable indoor cellular coverage using shared spectrum and cloud-managed infrastructure. InfiniG's neutral-host platform connects seamlessly to all major U.S. mobile operators, providing scalable, carrier-grade connectivity while unlocking enterprise data, analytics, and AI-driven insights from wireless networks.

Contact

Chris Newton

press@infinig.io

SOURCE: InfiniG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/infinig-launches-industry-first-mobile-coverage-platform-with-nokia-carrier-clas-1153037