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ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
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ConcordRENTS: Riverbend Landings Now Preleasing Affordable 55+ Living in Sanford

SANFORD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / A fresh and exciting new option for affordable senior living is arriving in Sanford. Riverbend Landings, a brand-new community for adults 55 and over, is now preleasing ahead of its highly anticipated Summer 2026 grand opening. Thoughtfully designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, attainable housing, Riverbend Landings blends modern style, everyday comfort, and true affordability in one vibrant setting.

The community will offer a variety of spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom-with-den apartment homes, giving residents the flexibility to choose a layout that fits their lifestyle. The popular two-bedroom-with-den floor plan provides extra space perfect for a home office, hobby room, or welcoming guests. Each residence will feature open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, and contemporary finishes designed for today's active seniors. A handful of apartment homes will feature expanded patios perfect for enjoying the Florida sunshine. With pricing beginning at $1,277, residents can enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, quality, and true affordability.

Riverbend Landings will also deliver a unique and engaging amenity experience designed to promote connection and active living. Residents will enjoy a one-of-a-kind 1965 Mustang-themed pool table, a heart-healthy fitness center, and a scenic waterside walking path perfect for daily strolls. The community will also feature recreational and social spaces, including a resident lounge and cornhole court, creating opportunities for friendly competition and neighborly connection.

Located in Sanford, Florida, just under four miles from the charm and character of Downtown Sanford, Riverbend Landings provides convenient access to the greater Orlando metropolitan area. Situated just north of Sanford International Airport and positioned near major roadways and everyday conveniences, this brand-new affordable apartment community offers a connected lifestyle that keeps residents close to local favorites while remaining within easy reach of the greater central Florida community.

With preleasing now underway, prospective residents are encouraged to secure their spot early and be among the first to call Riverbend Landings home when doors open in Summer 2026.

For more information about floor plans, age/income qualifications, and availability, please visit RiverbendLandings.com or call the leasing team at 321-275-1704.

SOURCE: ConcordRENTS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/riverbend-landings-now-preleasing-affordable-55-living-in-sanford-1153412

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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