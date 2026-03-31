Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB: NASO), a leading omni-channel health and wellness brand offering premium-quality skin, hair, and personal care products, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 in conjunction with its Annual Disclosure Statement filed on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Against a backdrop of broader macroeconomic pressures, the Company delivered meaningful progress across several key financial and operational metrics in 2025. We are entering 2026 from a position of renewed strength. With 13 open store locations, including the successful reopening of our Sanibel flagship, we are well-positioned to capitalize on improving conditions and drive continued growth. During 2025, we expanded our omnichannel presence across both e-commerce and wholesale, further diversifying our revenue streams and deepening customer reach. These results underscore the Company's resilience and reflect the tangible impacts of our 2024 strategic turnaround initiative.

Leadership Commentary

"The results we are reporting today reflect the extraordinary work our team has undertaken over the past 18 months. Since launching our strategic turnaround in 2024, we have made disciplined, and at times difficult, decisions to maintain top-line performance while systematically reducing operating expenses and streamlining the business. As a result, Naples Soap has emerged as a leaner, more focused, and more resilient company. Importantly, this progress is not solely driven by cost discipline, we are also building the operational infrastructure required to scale. This is most evident in our digital channel, where a complete reset of our marketing approach has driven 15% year-over-year e-commerce growth through improved customer acquisition, platform management, and digital storytelling. This is not incremental, it is transformational. As we look ahead, we are operating as a more agile, growth-oriented company and remain confident in our trajectory."

- Deanna Wallin, Founder & CEO, Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue of $12.3 Million: Revenue remained steady at approximately $12.3 million, consistent with 2024 levels, demonstrating the resilience of the brand despite a challenging retail and initiating a strategic restructure.

E-Commerce Growth of 15%: Direct-to-consumer and e-commerce sales (excluding Amazon) grew 15% year-over-year to approximately $2.8 million, demonstrating momentum in the Company's digital strategy and platform optimization efforts.

Wholesale Expansion of 30%: Wholesale revenues increased 30% year-over-year to approximately $611 thousand, reflecting strengthened national distribution partnerships and the appointment of a dedicated Director of Sales.

25% Reduction in Net Loss: Net loss improved to approximately $1.5 million in 2025, compared to $2.0 million in 2024, a 25% improvement driven by the Company's companywide expense optimization program.

10% Reduction in Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses declined by approximately $1.1 million, or 10%, year-over-year, reflecting the impact of right-sized payroll, streamlined marketing spend, and improved software and vendor utilization.

Gross Profit of $9.1 Million: The Company maintained a strong gross profit of approximately $9.1 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 74%, reflective of the premium nature of its clean beauty product portfolio.

Cash Position Strengthened to $640K: Cash at year-end increased to $640,000 compared to $96,000 at December 31, 2024, reflecting improved financial management and successful capital access during the year.

Debt Restructure: The Company completed a comprehensive debt restructuring, securing favorable interest rates and extended repayment terms that significantly reduced interest expense. As part of this process, the revolving line of credit was fully retired, resulting in a gain on debt extinguishment that simplified the balance sheet and reduced short-term obligations.

Key Strategic Achievements in 2025

Executive Leadership Strengthened: The Company appointed Carolyn Thielman, CPA, as fractional CFO. Ms. Thielman brings over 15 years of experience from Esteé Lauder, where she held senior financial roles overseeing global brands including MAC and Smashbox Cosmetics. Additionally, William Blevins, an experienced banker and philanthropist, joined the Board of Directors, bringing deep financial and capital markets expertise to the Company.

OTCQB Uplisting Completed: In May 2025, Naples Soap Company successfully uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing investor visibility, improving stock liquidity, and broadening access to growth capital.

E-Commerce Platform Optimization: The Company completed a comprehensive digital channel audit and renegotiated digital management fees, upgraded platforms, and strategically exited underperforming channels, driving the 15% e-commerce revenue increase.

Innovation Pipeline: The Company initiated an R&D drive toward technology-enhanced personal care, including botanical stem cell technology and premium retail technology devices, positioning Naples Soap for entry into higher-margin prestige beauty product categories.

Sanibel Store Re-Opening (Subsequent Event): On January 31, 2026, the Company re-opened its Sanibel, Florida location, closed since Hurricane Ian in September 2022. The Company now operates 13 retail stores across Florida, extending its geographic footprint.

About Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Founded in 2009 by registered nurse Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company (OTCQB: NASO) is a publicly traded, omni-channel health and wellness brand headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The Company develops and sells more than 400 premium skin, hair, and personal care products made in the USA with natural, eco-friendly ingredients that are never tested on animals. Naples Soap Company serves customers through 13 Florida retail stores, its e-commerce website at www.naplessoap.com, and a national wholesale network of over 300 boutiques, spas, and retailers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Naples Soap Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Naples Soap Company, Inc.