Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated a major battery energy storage system (BESS) project as part of a 500 MWh rollout to strengthen grid stability and support renewable energy integration.From ESS News President Ilham Aliyev has switched on one of Azerbaijan's biggest battery storage projects as part of a larger program of utility-scale BESS development spearheaded by AzerEnergy. The state-owned power producer was tasked with establishing large energy storage centers with a total capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh across two main substations - the 500 KV Absheron and 220 kV Agdash substations. ...

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