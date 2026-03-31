Enabot Introduces EBO Max, an AI-Powered Family Robot Designed to Think, Learn, and Care

Featuring an embodied AI brain, long-term memory, and natural language interaction, EBO Max brings a new level of awareness and companionship to modern homes.

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabot, a pioneer in family companion robotics, today announced the launch of EBO Max, its most advanced home robot to date. Powered by a new AI brain, EBO Max is designed to think, learn, and adapt within the home - bringing intelligent assistance, family companionship, and home monitoring into a single mobile device. The EBO Max is available for pre-order at £499.99 (£50 OFF) on the Enabot website .

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