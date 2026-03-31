Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 16:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enabot Introduces EBO Max, an AI-Powered Family Robot Designed to Think, Learn, and Care

Featuring an embodied AI brain, long-term memory, and natural language interaction, EBO Max brings a new level of awareness and companionship to modern homes.

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabot, a pioneer in family companion robotics, today announced the launch of EBO Max, its most advanced home robot to date. Powered by a new AI brain, EBO Max is designed to think, learn, and adapt within the home - bringing intelligent assistance, family companionship, and home monitoring into a single mobile device. The EBO Max is available for pre-order at £499.99 (£50 OFF) on the Enabot website .


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943865/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943875/Enabot_LPR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enabot-introduces-ebo-max-an-ai-powered-family-robot-designed-to-think-learn-and-care-302727059.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.