Inertial Navigation Systems Market worth $11.92 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Browse 120 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Inertial Navigation Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Inertial Navigation Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2026 Market Size: USD 9.42 billion

USD 9.42 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.92 billion

USD 11.92 billion CAGR (2026-2030): 6.1%

Inertial Navigation Systems Market Trends & Insights:

The inertial navigation systems market is supported by rising defense spending and ongoing modernization programs across major economies. Increasing geopolitical tensions are driving the need for reliable navigation systems in advanced platforms and mission-critical operations. Governments are also focusing on strengthening domestic capabilities to ensure supply stability. The market is expected to grow steadily as countries continue to invest in long-term defense and technology development.

By Application, the missile & munition segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

By Grade, the navigation segment is projected to be fastest growing during the forecast period.

By Technology, the integrated GNSS/INS segment is projected to be the most dominant during the forecast period.

By Solution, the algorithm & processor segment is projected to be the most dominant during the forecast period.

By Region, the North American inertial navigation systems market accounted for a 45.5% revenue share in 2025.

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The market is witnessing steady growth, mainly due to the rising demand for accurate and reliable navigation across defense and commercial applications. The market is also driven by the increasing use of autonomous platforms, drones, and advanced military systems that need precise positioning even in GPS-denied environments. There is also a growing focus on systems that offer better accuracy with lower size, weight, and power. At the same time, ongoing investments in defense modernization and continuous R&D are supporting the integration of advanced inertial technologies across land, naval, airborne, and space platforms.

The missile & munition application segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Missile & munition systems depend heavily on inertial navigation systems (INS) to ensure accurate guidance, stability, and targeting throughout the entire flight path. These systems are often deployed in highly contested environments where GPS signals can be jammed, spoofed, or completely denied, making INS a very reliable solution. Since inertial systems work independently of external signals, they provide continuous position and motion data, which is critical for precision strike operations. Modern missile programs are increasingly focusing on improving accuracy, range, and reliability, which further increases the importance of high-performance INS.

There is also a growing demand for advanced tactical and strategic missile systems across several countries, driven by ongoing defense modernization efforts and rising geopolitical tensions. As a result, governments are investing more in next-generation munitions that require robust and highly accurate navigation capabilities. In addition, the integration of INS with other technologies like GNSS and guidance systems is helping improve overall system performance.

The navigation grade segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Navigation-grade inertial systems are expected to lead the market because they offer a higher level of accuracy, stability, and long-term performance compared to tactical or industrial-grade systems. These systems are designed for applications where even small errors in positioning or orientation cannot be tolerated, such as in aircraft navigation, naval operations, missile guidance, and space systems. Their ability to provide precise data over extended periods makes them suitable for complex missions that require consistent performance in challenging environments.

As defense and aerospace platforms become more advanced, there is a stronger need for systems that can deliver reliable navigation without depending entirely on external signals. Navigation-grade INS meets this requirement by offering low drift rates and high precision, which is essential for mission-critical operations. There is also an increasing adoption of these systems in both military and high-end commercial applications where performance cannot be compromised. With continuous improvements in sensor technologies such as fiber-optic gyroscopes and ring laser gyroscopes, the capabilities of navigation grade systems are further improving.

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North America is projected to be a significant market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to see strong growth in the inertial navigation systems industry due to high defense spending and continuous investment in advanced aerospace and navigation technologies. The region is actively developing and deploying inertial systems across aircraft, missiles, naval platforms, and autonomous systems. Companies in the region are also focusing on improving system accuracy and integration for operations in GPS-denied environments. This ongoing development and large-scale adoption is supporting the overall growth of the market across defense and commercial applications.

Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran, Thales, and Hexagon AB are the major key players in the inertial navigation systems companies.

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