Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray and City of Doraville, Georgia Partner To Transform Urban Roadside Assets

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / The Ray installed a pollinator meadow in the City of Doraville, Georgia in late February. The project represents a strategic partnership to enhance the value of public land at one of the region's most active transportation hubs.

Located at the intersection of I-285, Buford Highway, and Oakcliff Road, the new meadow sits at a "height of greatness" for visibility. By converting this high-traffic roadside tract into a functional landscape, The Ray and the City of Doraville are demonstrating how underutilized transit corridors can be transitioned into productive, managed assets that benefit the local community and the regional economy.

Strategic Land Management

This installation is more than a beautification effort; it is a deployment of living infrastructure. By replacing traditional turf grass with deep-rooted native wildflowers and grasses, we are addressing several operational goals:

Maintenance Efficiency: Native meadows, once established, require significantly less mowing and chemical intervention than traditional grass, reducing long-term labor costs for local government.

Stormwater Control: The complex root systems of these native species improve soil quality and increase the land's ability to manage heavy rainfall, mitigating runoff issues common in paved urban environments.

Pollution Mitigation: These plantings act as a natural biological filter, helping to capture particulates and runoff at a busy intersection before they impact local water systems.

A Collaborative Milestone

The project was made possible through the leadership of Austin Shelton and the City of Doraville's Community Development team. This partnership highlights the growing demand from local governments for innovative land stewardship solutions that provide tangible returns on public investment.

"The strategic location of this meadow allows for prime visibility to the traveling public, said Josh Weaver, The Ray's Natural Capital Manager. "By demonstrating the functional value of these landscapes in high-traffic areas, we can build the stakeholder buy-in needed to scale these solutions across the region."

Looking Ahead

While the physical seeding is complete, the meadow is now entering its most critical phase: establishment. Over the coming spring months, the carefully selected native seeds will germinate, eventually providing a vibrant, low-maintenance landscape that supports local biodiversity while protecting the roadside's integrity.

The Ray remains committed to scaling these natural capital solutions across Georgia. As this "living laboratory" in Doraville takes root, it will serve as a blueprint for other municipalities looking to optimize their transportation corridors for safety, beauty, and operational resilience.

Stay tuned for updates as we monitor the growth of the Doraville meadow.

Let's drive the future, together.

Media Contact:

Dallen McLemore: dallen@theray.org 229-449-6168

Photos of different pollinator plants

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

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SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ray-and-city-of-doraville-georgia-partner-to-transform-urban-1153605