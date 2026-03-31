Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listings of BASED (Based) and EDGE (edgeX). BASED/USDT and EDGE/USDT spot trading are now available to users on HTX.

Based is a Super App for trading and spending crypto. BASED is the native token of the Based ecosystem, which has a total supply of 1 billion tokens. It can be used within the platform to access features, align incentives, and support long-term community ownership.

edgeX operates a 24/7 decentralized financial layer for global assets, with sub-10ms execution latency. It brings three markets into one app: perpetuals across crypto, equities, and commodities, alongside spot and prediction markets.

EDGE is the native token of the EDGE protocol, which is an App-Specific Execution Layer engineered for high-frequency on-chain derivatives trading. The EDGE token serves multiple functions within the ecosystem, including governance participation and staking. The total supply of EDGE is 1 billion tokens.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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Source: HTX