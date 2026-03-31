Prishtina, Kosovo--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - The American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo today announced the American Investor Conference Prishtina 2026, a three-day investment forum taking place April 28-30, aimed at connecting U.S. and international investors with strategic opportunities in Kosovo's capital.

The conference is organized in partnership with the City of Prishtina, under the initiative of Mayor Përparim Rama, and with support from the U.S. Embassy in Kosovo. The event is designed as a high-level platform for investment dialogue, cross-sector collaboration, and deal-making.

"Prishtina is entering the map of global capital. Through the American Investor Conference 2026, we are opening our city to global investment, fostering development, and strengthening an open and competitive market," said Mayor Rama.

At a time when Kosovo is intensifying its efforts to attract foreign direct investment, the conference will showcase a curated portfolio of strategic projects spanning infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable urban development.

The three-day program will open with an evening reception, followed by high-level panel discussions and targeted B2B matchmaking sessions. These engagements are structured to facilitate direct interaction between international investors and local project stakeholders, offering concrete pathways toward investment commitments and partnerships.

Participation is expected from U.S. corporations and agencies, members of the diaspora, international financial institutions, and regional business leaders-reflecting a growing interest in Kosovo as a frontier market with untapped potential. Organizers emphasize that the conference aims not only to present opportunities, but also to build long-term partnerships that strengthen transatlantic economic ties.

The event comes amid broader efforts to position Prishtina within global investment networks, leveraging its young workforce, strategic location in Southeast Europe, and ongoing reforms to improve the business climate.

Interested stakeholders can explore the portfolio of strategic investment projects through the official conference platform or direct inquiries to conference@prishtinabeyond.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290645

Source: Montently LLC