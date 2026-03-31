Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of institutional-grade infrastructure, market data, and managed services for global financial services, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Crossvale, a US-headquartered leader in application and platform modernization.

The completed acquisition strengthens Options' ability to help financial services firms modernize legacy environments, reduce technology debt, and accelerate adoption of private cloud and AI, within a secure, compliant operating model purpose-built for regulated markets. The acquisition builds on an already successful partnership between the two firms, with several joint deployments underway.

With the transaction now closed, Crossvale's capabilities are fully integrated into the Options platform, combining deep expertise in containerization, application modernization, and database migration with Options' global private cloud infrastructure. The result is a unified, end-to-end solution enabling clients to modernize applications, migrate data, and deploy AI workloads with full control over performance, security, and data sovereignty.

The acquisition comes at a time of accelerating demand across the financial services sector, as firms reassess public cloud strategies and prioritize greater cost predictability, operational control, and regulatory assurance. By bringing together infrastructure, modernization, and AI within a single platform, Options is uniquely positioned to support this shift.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, said: "This is a significant milestone for Options and our clients. Completing the acquisition of Crossvale allows us to immediately deliver a more comprehensive platform, combining private cloud, modernization, and AI in a way that is purpose-built for financial services. As clients navigate increasing regulatory pressure and the need to modernize at pace, we are now uniquely positioned to support them with a fully integrated, secure, and high-performance solution."

Todd Millard, CEO of Crossvale, added: "Joining Options marks an exciting next chapter for Crossvale. From day one, we are bringing together deep modernization expertise with a global infrastructure platform that is trusted by financial institutions worldwide. Together, we can accelerate client transformation programs and deliver meaningful outcomes at scale."

Tomer Yoser-Of, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, commented: "The successful completion of this acquisition highlights Options' ability to execute on its strategic growth agenda. The addition of Crossvale strengthens the company's platform at a time when demand for modernization, AI, and regulatory-ready infrastructure is accelerating. We see significant opportunity for continued growth as these capabilities are brought together."

Security remains central to the combined offering, with an integrated approach spanning infrastructure, platform, and application layers enabling clients to meet stringent resilience and compliance requirements without compromising innovation.

The acquisition completion follows a series of strategic acquisitions by Options in recent years including its acquisition of Fixnetix, Activ Financial and most recently Packets2Disk, each designed to deepen core capabilities and support sustained global growth across capital markets technology services.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

About Crossvale:

Crossvale Inc. is a Red Hat Premier Partner and member of the Red Hat Commercial Partner Advisory Council, specializing in platform and application modernization and managed services for OpenShift and Kubernetes environments. The company holds Red Hat Specialized Partner status for Container Management, App Platform and Automation. Crossvale's PodOps platform provides 24/7 managed OpenShift services, while Crossvale Kubernetes Manager Services extends support across the broader Kubernetes ecosystem. The company's CrossDeploy methodology delivers comprehensive infrastructure, DevSecOps, and application modernization consulting. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas with operations in Spain, Crossvale serves enterprise clients across financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.crossvale.com.

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com