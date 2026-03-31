Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Jerome Hass, Chief Executive Officer, Lightwater Partners Ltd. ("Lightwater Partners" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate Canada's newest ETF provider and the launch of their first ETF: All-Canadian Oil & Gas ETF (TSX: COIL).





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The All-Canadian Oil & Gas ETF provides targeted exposure to mid-tier Canadian oil and gas companies across the full energy value chain, including production, exploration, development, transportation, and energy services, while retaining the flexibility to invest in large-cap names when warranted. Lightwater Partners believes institutional investors tend to focus on the largest and most liquid Canadian energy companies, which have historically traded at higher valuation multiples, creating opportunities within the under-followed mid-cap segment. The ETF is managed by Lightwater Partners, an independent Toronto-based investment manager founded in 2007, serving individual and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. Lightwater Partners is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange