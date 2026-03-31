South San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Safety Training Seminars, a trusted provider of CPR certification classes, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR and emergency training center in South San Francisco. This expansion reflects the company's ongoing mission to make high-quality, lifesaving education more accessible to individuals, healthcare professionals, and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

The new facility will offer a full range of certified courses, including Basic Life Support (BLS) for healthcare providers, CPR and AED training for the general public, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and comprehensive First Aid certification. These courses are designed to equip students with the skills and confidence needed to respond effectively in emergency situations.





Safety Training Seminars Expands Lifesaving Education with New CPR Certification School Opening in South San Francisco



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With flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on instruction led by experienced instructors & CPR verification stations, Safety Training Seminars continues to set the standard for convenient and engaging safety education. The South San Francisco location will serve a wide range of students: from nurses and medical professionals to teachers, childcare providers, and community members seeking to be prepared in critical moments.

"Opening our South San Francisco location is an exciting step forward in our commitment to community safety," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "We believe that everyone should have access to lifesaving skills. Whether it's performing CPR, using an AED, or responding to a medical emergency, our goal is to empower people to act quickly and confidently when it matters most."

The expansion comes at a time when demand for CPR-certified training continues to grow, particularly in healthcare and workplace environments where compliance and preparedness are essential. By offering a wide variety of courses under one roof, Safety Training Seminars ensures that individuals and organizations can meet certification requirements efficiently while receiving top-tier instruction.

Enrollment is now open for all courses at the South San Francisco location. For more information or to register, visit the Safety Training Seminars website.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a leading provider of CPR certification courses across the San Francisco Bay Area. They currently offer these courses in over 90 cities across California.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290652

Source: Plentisoft