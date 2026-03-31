Pihlajalinna Oyj: Pihlajalinna revises its financial reporting structure and provides comparative segment information for 2025

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 31 March 2026 at 5:00 p.m. EEST

Pihlajalinna revises its financial reporting structure and provides comparative segment information for 2025

Pihlajalinna revises its financial reporting structure as of 1 January 2026. The changes are based on the new operating model announced on 31 October 2025, which supports the implementation of Pihlajalinna's strategy, enables growth and responds to the evolving business environment. The new operating model and Management Team took effect on 1 January 2026.

Under the revised reporting structure, Pihlajalinna consists of two reporting segments:

Healthcare Services

Outsourcing Services

Separate financial information is also presented for the item Corporate functions and other, in addition to the reporting segments.

Healthcare Services segment consists of medical clinic, diagnostics, hospital, occupational healthcare, remote and responsible doctor services and public health center services. Pihlajalinna provides these comprehensive care-path services to corporate clients, insurance companies, the public sector and private customers through its nationwide network of medical clinics and digital channels.

Outsourcing Services segment consists of social and healthcare service outsourcings provided primarily to wellbeing services counties, housing services, and employment and recruitment services.

In addition to the reporting segments, Pihlajalinna presents financial information for the Corporate functions and other item, which includes parent company operations, fitness center services and other small-scale operations whose business characteristics and financial profiles differ from those of the reporting segments.

Pihlajalinna publishes its Q1 2026 interim report on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m. EEST, applying the revised reporting structure.

The following tables present unaudited financial information for Pihlajalinna's reporting segments for the quarters of 2025 and for the full year 2025.

2025 EUR million Healthcare Services Outsourcing Services Corporate functions and other Group total Revenue of the segment 446.7 199.2 29.0 of which intersegment -7.9 -0.1 -14.6 External revenue 438.8 199.1 14.4 652.3 Adjusted EBITA 40.4 26.7 -1.8 65.3 Adjusted EBITA, % of revenue 9.2 % 13.4 % -12.8 % 10.0 % EBIT 29.0 26.7 -3.0 52.7 EBIT, % of revenue 6.6 % 13.4 % -20.9 % 8.1 % Employee benefit expenses -159.8 -125.0 -4.8 -289.6 Depreciation and impairment -39.7 -9.3 -7.6 -56.6 Adjusting items affecting comparability 6.2 -0.3 0.0 5.9 Q1 2025 EUR million Healthcare Services Outsourcing Services Corporate functions and other Group total Revenue of the segment 118.9 60.7 7.3 of which intersegment -2.1 0.0 -3.3 External revenue 116.8 60.7 3.9 181.4 Adjusted EBITA 13.0 6.0 -0.9 18.1 Adjusted EBITA, % of revenue 11.1 % 9.9 % -23.7 % 9.9 % EBIT 11.6 5.9 -1.2 16.4 EBIT, % of revenue 9.9 % 9.8 % -29.6 % 9.0 % Employee benefit expenses -41.0 -38.2 -1.5 -80.7 Depreciation and impairment -9.2 -1.6 -1.8 -12.6 Adjusting items affecting comparability 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Q2 2025 EUR million Healthcare Services Outsourcing Services Corporate functions and other Group total Revenue of the segment 111.9 58.4 8.2 of which intersegment -2.6 0.0 -4.5 External revenue 109.3 58.3 3.7 171.3 Adjusted EBITA 8.0 6.1 0.5 14.6 Adjusted EBITA, % of revenue 7.3 % 10.5 % 13.5 % 8.5 % EBIT 6.7 6.1 0.2 13.0 EBIT, % of revenue 6.1 % 10.4 % 6.5 % 7.6 % Employee benefit expenses -40.6 -37.0 -0.8 -78.4 Depreciation and impairment -9.1 -4.8 -1.9 -15.8 Adjusting items affecting comparability 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Q3 2025 EUR million Healthcare Services Outsourcing Services Corporate functions and other Group total Revenue of the segment 100.9 46.3 6.9 of which intersegment -1.8 0.0 -3.5 External revenue 99.1 46.2 3.4 148.7 Adjusted EBITA 7.5 7.6 -0.7 14.4 Adjusted EBITA, % of revenue 7.6 % 16.4 % -20.6 % 9.7 % EBIT 6.1 9.7 -1.0 14.8 EBIT, % of revenue 6.2 % 21.0 % -29.5 % 10.0 % Employee benefit expenses -36.0 -27.2 -1.2 -64.4 Depreciation and impairment -9.5 -2.0 -1.9 -13.4 Adjusting items affecting comparability 0.1 -2.1 0.0 -2.0 Q4 2025 EUR million Healthcare Services Outsourcing Services Corporate functions and other Group total Revenue of the segment 115.0 33.8 6.7 of which intersegment -1.4 0.0 -3.2 External revenue 113.5 33.8 3.5 150.9 Adjusted EBITA 11.9 7.0 -0.7 18.2 Adjusted EBITA, % of revenue 10.5 % 20.7 % -20.5 % 12.1 % EBIT 4.6 5.0 -1.1 8.6 EBIT, % of revenue 4.1 % 14.9 % -31.7 % 5.7 % Employee benefit expenses -42.3 -22.6 -1.3 -66.2 Depreciation and impairment -11.9 -0.8 -2.0 -14.8 Adjusting items affecting comparability 6.0 1.9 0.0 7.9

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:

Tarja Rantala

Chief Financial Officer

tel. +358 40 774 9290, tarja.rantala@pihlajalinna.fi

Tuula Lehto

Executive Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Sustainability

tel. +358 40 588 5343, tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Key media

pihlajalinna.fi/en/investors

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna is the most committed partner for insurance partners', corporations' and the public sector's success. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, work ability-supporting occupational healthcare as well as social and healthcare solutions for the public sector that deliver overall cost effectiveness. Approximately 4,500 employees and 2,300 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2025, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 652 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.