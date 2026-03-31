Incap Corporation: The Board of Directors of Incap Corporation decided on a new long-term key employee incentive plan for the performance period 2026-2028

Incap Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | March 31, 2026 at 16:00:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Incap Corporation decided on 30th March 2026 to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the Group's key employees. The CEO, Group Management team and other key members of Incap Group form the target group of the incentive plan. The aim is to align the objectives of the shareholders and key employees for increasing the value of the company in the long-term, to retain the key employees at the company, and to offer them competitive reward plan based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

In the plan, the target group is given an opportunity to earn Incap Corporation shares based on performance. The Board of Directors decides on the plan's performance criteria and targets to be set for each criterion at the beginning of each performance period. The potential rewards based on the plan will be paid after the end of each performance period.

The performance period of the new incentive plan is 2026-2028, and the rewards are based on the group's cumulative operating profit (EBIT) and for the CEO and CFO, also total shareholder return (TSR). The rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2026-2028 correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 184,024 Incap Corporation shares, including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

The rewards will be paid partly in the company's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to a participant. In general, no reward is paid if the participant's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.

A member of the target group is obliged to hold 50 per cent of the received net reward shares, until the total value of the member's shareholding in Incap Corporation equals to 50 per cent of their annual base salary of the preceding year. Such number of Incap Corporation shares must be held as long as the position held by the member in the company is part of the target group.





INCAP CORPORATION



Additional information:

Ville Vuori, Chairman of the Board of Directors, +358 (0)40 036 9438



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal Media

www.incapcorp.com



Incap in brief

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and global full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Incap supports customers from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups across their entire value chain, from design and engineering to manufacturing. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology supported by an entrepreneurial culture and highly skilled personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, Germany, Romania and Hong Kong and employs over 3,000 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 1997.