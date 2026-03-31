Mollyroe Plc - Update on Loan Facility to Cascade now increased by £500,000 to £800,000

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Update on Loan Facility to Cascade now increased by £500,000 to £800,000

Mollyroe plc (AQSE: MOY) announces that it has provided a further advance of £500,000 (the "Further Advance") to Cascade Studio LLC ("Cascade") under the terms of its existing secured loan facility (the "Facility"). Cascade is a nascent company focused on creating the go-to SaaS content creation platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling. Leveraging over 40 years of combined experience in creative technologies and industries, Cascade's small expert multi-award winning management team is developing a GenAI and agentic AI platform offering an intuitive toolset and interface that integrates with proprietary fine-tuned multi-modal generative AI models, enabling bespoke & seamless end-to-end GenAI content production for film, animation, advertising, digital agencies, music videos, corporate training, education, and various other sectors. Cascade's product is advanced and a full update on in its progress is expected in May 2026.

Terms of the Further Advance

The Further Advance has been provided on the same commercial terms as the initial £300,000 advance previously announced. Following this Further Advance, the total principal amount outstanding under the Facility is £800,000.

In connection with the Further Advance, the following terms have been agreed:

Total Principal: The total facility now amounts to £800,000 .

The total facility now amounts to . Arrangement Fee: An arrangement fee of 5% of the total facility (amounting to £40,000 ) has been agreed and will be payable to Mollyroe.

An arrangement fee of of the total facility (amounting to ) has been agreed and will be payable to Mollyroe. Reporting Requirements: As a condition of the Further Advance, Cascade has agreed to provide Mollyroe with monthly basic cashflow reporting to ensure continued oversight of the deployment of funds and its working capital position.

As a condition of the Further Advance, Cascade has agreed to provide Mollyroe with monthly basic cashflow reporting to ensure continued oversight of the deployment of funds and its working capital position. Use of Proceeds: The funds are intended to support Cascade's ongoing operational requirements and strategic initiatives.

The Board of Mollyroe believes that providing this additional support to Cascade, structured with enhanced reporting requirements, is in the best interests of the Company's shareholders as it continues to monitor its investment portfolio.

Related Party Transaction

Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is also a director of Cascade Studio LLC and currently owns 24% of Cascade. Therefore, the Further Advance constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook. Having considered the terms of the Further Advance, and having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, Paul Ryan, who is independent for the purpose of the terms of the Further Advance, considers that the Further Advance is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930