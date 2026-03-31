Dellino Family Law Group Announces the Overcoming Challenges Together Scholarship Winner

Congratulations, Jamal Sayid!

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Dellino Family Law and its Seattle family law lawyers congratulate Jamal Sayid on winning the firm's Overcoming Challenges Together scholarship. This scholarship, valued at $2,500, celebrates students whose families have overcome significant hardship and adversity over the course of a student's life.

Sayid intends to use the financial aid to continue pursuing a degree in legal studies. The scholarship not only offers him some financial peace of mind but also frees up his time, making it easier for him to focus on the volunteer opportunities that have made him an asset to his community.

When Sayid isn't committing himself to studying the intersections between equity, access, and community protection, he's donating his time and effort to underserved communities. He's an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, the American Red Cross, and Meals on Wheels.

Sayid notes that receiving the Overcoming Challenges Together scholarship has been "deeply affirming," as his family had direct experience with the inequalities and bias that can plague the justice system in the United States. Sayid looks forward to leveraging his personal experiences and legal education to serve as an advocate for people in similar positions.

When asked about his future, Sayid says that he hopes he can serve "underrepresented and historically marginalized communities, particularly immigrant families and individuals navigating complex legal systems without adequate support."

"Whether through nonprofit advocacy, government service, or impact litigation, my goal is to help build systems that are more accessible, fair, and responsive to vulnerable populations," he says. "My career will be guided by the same principle that shaped my family's journey: ensuring that people facing difficult circumstances are not navigating those challenges alone."

Dellino Family Law applauds Sayid's community commitment and perseverance in the face of adversity. The team's Seattle family law lawyers are thrilled to offer Sayid $2,500 in financial support as he continues his legal education.

Students who want to apply for the Overcoming Challenges Together scholarship can check the scholarship page for more information about its qualifying criteria.

About Dellino Family Law Group

The family law lawyers with Dellino Family Law Group believe that anyone in need of legal services should have the right to work with a compassionate and knowledgeable attorney. The firm takes great pride in offering flexible experiences to clients in need of help filing for protection orders, undergoing divorce, or discussing estate planning.

Clients who turn to Dellino Family Law Group have the opportunity to work with a full-service law firm in a private, personalized setting. The firm's family law attorneys treat each client like an individual and will customize their legal services to suit a client's needs.

Dellino Family Law Group is not a faceless firm. Book a personalized case consultation with Dellino's experienced legal team today .

Media Contact:

Tony Dellino, Chief Operating Officer

206-659-6839

scholarships@dellinolaw.com

SOURCE: Dellino Family Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dellino-family-law-group-announces-the-overcoming-challenges-tog-1151593