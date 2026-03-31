Gentry, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Small business owners in Benton County and across Northwest Arkansas now have a dedicated resource for financial clarity. Lynn Oliver, a seasoned accountant and three-time business owner, has officially opened Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions, a practice focused on providing monthly bookkeeping, payroll, and QuickBooks support to local entrepreneurs.

Based in Gentry and serving communities including Bentonville, Rogers, and Fayetteville, the new practice is built on a foundation of real-world business experience. Oliver brings over 25 years of accounting expertise, including time managing accounts for one of the world's largest retailers. But it is her personal history as a small business owner-having started three businesses, including a trucking company with her husband-that shapes how she works with clients.

"Most business owners don't look for a bookkeeper because things are going well," said Lynn Oliver, founder of Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions. "Something isn't working, books are behind, QuickBooks is a mess, or there's nothing left in the account at the end of the month. I've been in those shoes, and I know how stressful it is. My goal is to take that weight off so owners can focus on what they do best."

Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions offers a flexible range of services tailored to small businesses, with no long-term contracts required. Services include monthly bookkeeping, bookkeeping cleanup for businesses that have fallen behind, payroll setup and ongoing management, accounts payable and receivable, QuickBooks Online setup and training, inventory accounting, and sales tax management. The firm is a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, ensuring clients receive expert guidance on setting up, troubleshooting, or optimizing their QuickBooks Online platform.

The practice serves a wide range of industries that drive Northwest Arkansas's economy, including construction and contractors needing job costing and payroll support, professional services requiring accounts receivable management to ensure invoices are paid, retail and hospitality businesses managing sales tax and daily sales tracking, healthcare and veterinary practices reconciling patient software with financial records, and agriculture operations such as poultry contract growers and small farms managing seasonal cash flow and equipment costs.

Oliver's approach is rooted in the belief that local accountability matters. "We're in Gentry, and our reputation is built right here in this community," she added. "When a small business owner works with us, they get someone who understands the late nights, the cash flow worries, and the reality of making payroll."

Business owners in Benton County and the greater Northwest Arkansas region are invited to schedule a brief consultation. Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions provides a clear plan and honest pricing based on each client's specific needs.

For more information about Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions or to schedule a consultation, visit www.oliverbookkeepingsolutions.com or call or text (479) 685-9673.

About Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions

Oliver Bookkeeping Solutions, LLC, based in Gentry, Arkansas, provides monthly bookkeeping, payroll, and accounting services to small businesses across Benton County and Northwest Arkansas. With over 25 years of experience and certification as a QuickBooks ProAdvisor, the firm delivers accurate, reliable financial management tailored to the unique needs of local entrepreneurs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290654

Source: Pinion Partners