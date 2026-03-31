Swiss analytics firm Pexapark says the latest developments in the Middle East are having a visible effect on long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) valuation in Europe, as the market begins to reprice the coming years.Strikes on liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the Middle East are having implications on long-term PPAs and the economics of battery energy storage systems (BESS), according to analysis from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark. In Pexapark's latest blog update, Nicolas Briet, lead analyst - renewable energy and BESS, said that reported strikes impacting Qatar's ...

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