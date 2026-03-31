KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemy Labs Inc./NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.Alchemy Labs Inc. ("Alchemy" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except for Québec, and obtained a receipt for, a preliminary long-form prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") for a proposed initial public offering of units (the "Offering"). The Preliminary Prospectus contemplates a sale of a minimum of 10,000,000 units and up to a maximum of 15,000,000 units at a price of $1.00 per unit (each an "Offered Unit").Each Offered Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company at a price of $1.50 for a 24-month period after the closing date of the Offering (the "Warrant Term"), subject to the Company's right to accelerate the Warrant Term.The Offering is being made through a syndicate of agents led by Haywood Securities Inc., together with ATB Capital Markets Corp., Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Ventum Financial Corp.The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and has not yet become final for the purpose of a distribution of securities to the public. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the time a receipt for the final prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities commission or regulatory authority in such jurisdiction. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus will be accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Haywood Securities Inc. by email at ECM@haywood.com.The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted.About AlchemyAlchemy is a nanotechnology company based in Kitchener, Ontario that is researching, developing and commercializing protective nanocomposite coatings for the automotive and defence markets.Nanocomposite coatings are engineered to enhance physical, mechanical, and chemical properties of underlying materials and substrates. The unique characteristics of nanocomposite coatings can offer engineered benefits such as weight reduction, scratch resistance, chemical resistance, UV resistance, hydrophobicity, and other functional properties.Alchemy's automotive division offers a range of windshield protection film and paint protection film products marketed under the ExoShield tradename. The Company's defence unit products, marketed under the Crypsis tradename, are focused on commercializing nanoparticle-based thermal signature management solutions for use in the defence industry.To learn more, please visit: www.alchemynano.com.Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus filed on SEDAR+. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Alchemy does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.SOURCE Alchemy Labs Inc.ContactsFor further information: Doug Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, doug@alchemynano.com

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