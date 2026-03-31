IGEL Expands its Partnership with Omnissa to Speed Deployments, Strengthen Healthcare Recovery, and Integrate Digital Experience Insights

New initiatives help customers accelerate secure endpoint deployments, strengthen healthcare continuity, and improve operational visibility across the digital workspace

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced live on stage during IGEL Now & Next, an expanded partnership with Omnissa featuring three new initiatives designed to help organizations deploy and manage secure endpoints faster, improve resilience for mission-critical healthcare workflows, and advance digital employee experience observability across endpoints and virtual desktop environments.



As enterprises manage the complexity of hybrid work and continue their shift to Zero Trust architectures, IGEL and Omnissa are deepening their commitment to help customers improve productivity and reduce risk by enabling fast, seamless, and secure access to critical applications and data, particularly in regulated industries.

"Our partnership with Omnissa continues to focus on practical outcomes for customers, helping them get to production faster, operate more securely, and support critical workflows in high-stakes environments like healthcare," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "With these initiatives, we're extending our collaboration beyond technology alignment into joint services, resilience planning, and the next generation of cross-platform observability."

"Our partnership with IGEL continues to grow," said Brian Link, Product CTO and Head of Platform at Omnissa. "Together, we're helping customers deploy secure endpoints and virtual desktops faster, strengthen continuity for mission-critical workflows, and gain deeper visibility across the digital workspace."

Building on their existing work in business continuity and disaster recovery for healthcare, IGEL and Omnissa are also collaborating on an isolated recovery environment (IRE) approach that helps healthcare providers maintain clinical operations during outages or cyber incidents. By enabling clinicians to access a full client experience in an isolated recovery state-rather than a limited browser-only session-the joint solution is designed to support critical workflows when primary systems are unavailable. This initiative extends the companies' shared commitment to resilient, always-on digital workspaces in healthcare.

Mutual customers will benefit from three new initiatives:



IGEL Insights and Omnissa Intelligence Integration (Preview) . Looking ahead, IGEL and Omnissa are collaborating on an integration between IGEL Insights and Omnissa Intelligence to provide deeper, unified visibility into device health, performance, and security-supporting faster troubleshooting and improved experience management. The integration is expected to be available later this year. Learn more.



. Looking ahead, IGEL and Omnissa are collaborating on an integration between IGEL Insights and Omnissa Intelligence to provide deeper, unified visibility into device health, performance, and security-supporting faster troubleshooting and improved experience management. The integration is expected to be available later this year. IGEL Accelerator Services Program. A new IGEL services program aligned with Omnissa Horizon Accelerator to help customers deploy and manage IGEL OS and Omnissa solutions faster. The program is designed to streamline lifecycle management and accelerate time-to-production. Learn more.



A new IGEL services program aligned with Omnissa Horizon Accelerator to help customers deploy and manage IGEL OS and Omnissa solutions faster. The program is designed to streamline lifecycle management and accelerate time-to-production. Healthcare Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR). IGEL and Omnissa healthcare teams are collaborating on an approach designed to help healthcare organizations sustain clinical operations during downtime events, including cyber incidents. The initiative emphasizes enabling clinicians to work with full client functionality (not only a browser) during outages, leveraging IGEL capabilities such as dual boot and UD Pocket. Learn more.





To learn more about Omnissa, visit www.igel.com/omnissa.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model that enforces real-time policy while dynamically adapting to user, device, and contextual conditions.



The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 validated technology partners, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com.



Media Contacts

Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

press@igel.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f71d76d-8445-44bf-8432-d986d3e45506